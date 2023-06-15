Former Palo Alto Fire Department employee files complaint for discimination

A former Palo Alto Fire Department employee is claiming that the city officials had discriminated against her based on her race and gender before she was fired in 2022.

AnnaBella Gonzalez, a former administrative assistant in the Fire Department, claims in a court filing that she was disciplined by the department after she wrote a letter to Human Resources in 2019 complaining about Fire Chief Geoffrey Blackshire, who at the time was serving as interim chief.

She claims that after issuing that letter she began to receive formal work reprimands that she claimed were "untrue and unhelpful." She was also suspended for three weeks in August 2021 for alleged "unsatisfactory work performance" and "poor judgment," according to the complaint that was filed earlier this month at Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Gonzalez claims in the complaint that the suspension had nothing to do with her performance but was based on her being a woman of Latina origin. She is suing the city for discrimination, for a hostile work environment and for failure to prevent harassment.

The lawsuit claims that as a result of her firing, Gonzalez "has suffered and continues to suffer physical and mental anxiety and distress."