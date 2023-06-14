Summer Class Guide: Find the perfect class this summer

Mannakin Theater and Dance

en Avant School of Dance, 1841 Bay Road, East Palo Alto. 415-519-7171 / [email protected] / mannakindance.org

Mannakin Theater and Dance offers ballet and dance classes at its new en Avant School of Dance studio in East Palo Alto, which opened in March 2022. Youth between the ages of 3 and 14 can attend a five-week summer dance camp, which runs from June 26 to July 30. Adults can participate in performance workshops during the same time period. Registration is open for all summer programs.

Victoria Ballet

370 California Ave., Palo Alto. 650-720-2643 / [email protected] / victoriaballet.dance

At this new ballet studio, students from age 4 to adult are learning the art of dance from instructor Victoria Lee and other dance faculty who have danced professionally with the San Francisco Ballet. The classes offered include all experience levels – from beginners who have never stepped up to the barre to pre-professional dancers.

Zohar School of Dance & Company

Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Room L-4, Palo Alto. 650-494-8221 / [email protected] / zohardancecompany.org

With roots going back to 1979, Zohar School of Dance holds a range of adult dance classes in jazz, contemporary, modern, ballet, musical theater and tap. Summer dance intensives for ages 14 and up run from July 10 to Aug. 4.

Sports

Baylands Golf Links

1875 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto. 650-856-0881 / baylandsgolflinks.com

Private lessons teaching golf techniques, rules and etiquette are available at any level of experience.

Kim Grant Tennis Academy

3005 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. 650-752-8061 / [email protected] / kimgranttennis.com

The Kim Grant Tennis Academy organizes an array of tennis classes and programs for adults and children, including those with special needs.

Spring Down Equestrian Center

725 Portola Road, Portola Valley. 650-851-1114 / [email protected] / springdown.com

Spring Down Equestrian Center educates children (beginning at age 6) and adults on horses and horseback riding. Classes and camps held year-round.

Webb Ranch Riding School

2720 Alpine Road, Portola Valley. 650-854-7755 / [email protected] / webbranchinc.com

Instruction for beginning and intermediate riders in both group and private settings. Specialties include Western riding, dressage and hunt-seat riding. In addition, there are a number of week-long camp sessions for children ages 7-18. Vaulting camps run from July 24 to Aug. 11. Registration is open, but space is limited.

Health & Fitness

Equinox

440 Portage Ave., Palo Alto. 650-319-1700 / equinox.com/clubs/northern-california/paloalto

Equinox's Palo Alto location offers a variety of fitness and wellness activities including yoga, cycling and high-intensity interval training classes. Indoor and outdoor classes are available.

One Heart Yoga

Portola Valley Presbyterian Church, 945 Portola Road, Portola Valley. oneheartyoga.com

One Heart Yoga offers weekly classes in Kundalini yoga and meditation, aimed at helping students increase flexibility and strength and learn breathing techniques to calm and focus and reduce anxiety and depression. Hybrid in-person and online classes take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

SoulCycle

669 Stanford Shopping Center, Room C-12, Palo Alto. 650-784-7510 / [email protected] / soul-cycle.com/studios/palo/28

SoulCycle combines inspirational coaching, high-energy music, indoor cycling, choreography and more to create an enjoyable, full-body workout. Classes run throughout the summer.

Taijiquan Tutelage of Palo Alto

Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Room U-7, Palo Alto. 650-327-9350 / [email protected] / ttopa.com

At Taijiquan Tutelage of Palo Alto, established in 1973, students learn the classical Yang Style Taijiquan Slow Form style of tai chi. Sunday outdoor classes take place at Rinconada Park, 777 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto. A new beginners class will run on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cubberley location starting July 6.

Older adults

Avenidas

Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Room H-5, Palo Alto / 450 Bryant St., Palo Alto. 650-289-5400 / [email protected] / avenidas.org

Avenidas offers many classes, as well as lectures and workshops, for Midpeninsula seniors focusing on topics such as general health, physical fitness, languages, humanities, computing, music and writing. Classes are held in person, online via Zoom or are a hybrid of both, and run throughout the summer.

Little House Activity Center

800 Middle Ave., Menlo Park. 650-272-5000 / 1pvi.org/littlehouse

Little House Activity Center offers classes for adults of all ages on various topics and activities, including health and wellness for seniors; fitness exercises like line dancing and Pilates; ceramics, drawing and other arts; languages; history and culture; and computer skills. Check the website for a calendar of classes.

Culture clubs

Joy Culture Foundation

934 Santa Cruz Ave., Suite A, Menlo Park. 650-272-6915 / [email protected] / thejoyculturefoundation.org

The nonprofit Joy Culture Foundation operates the Little Bookworm Library to provide families a place to immerse in Chinese culture and language. The center has children's books in Mandarin and English available for check out, as well as bilingual language and culture classes. Summer camps and classes run from June 7 to Aug. 18.

Music & arts

Community School of Music and Arts

Finn Center, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. 650-917-6800 / [email protected] / arts4all.org

The Community School of Music and Arts offers year-round classes in music, visual and digital arts, with courses suited for adults and children as young as preschool-age. Summer classes run on various dates from June 12 to Aug. 8, and students are encouraged to sign up at least two weeks in advance.

EPACenter

1950 Bay Road, East Palo Alto. 650-313-2626 / epacenter.org

The EPACenter opened its doors in spring 2022. The 25,000-square-foot space offers a wide range of artistic disciplines for youth ages 6-25. Students can participate in tuition-free classes such as character design, drawing, culinary arts, digital music production, drumming, guitar, hip-hop, painting, piano, ukulele, 3D clay forms and more. Summer classes run from June 20 to July 18.

Midpen Media Center

900 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto. 650-494-8686 / [email protected] / midpenmedia.org/classes

The center offers workshops for a range of media arts, including video production, filmmaking, on-camera acting and sports broadcasting. Summer camps run on various dates between June 12-30.

Music Together Menlo Park

75 Arbor Road, Suite N, Menlo Park. 650-799-1624 / [email protected] / mt-mp.com

Music Together Menlo Park holds classes exploring music and movement for children from birth up to age 5 and their guardians at the Allied Arts Guild. Mixed-age music classes run from July 10 to August 19.

Pacific Art League

668 Ramona St., Palo Alto. 650-321-3891 / [email protected] / pacificartleague.org

The classes and workshops at the Pacific Art League are taught by qualified and experienced instructors for children and adults with varying experience. Instructors teach many mediums, including drawing, painting, watercolor, digital art and more. Summer camps run weekly from June 5 to Aug. 4.

Palo Alto Art Center

1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. 650-329-2366 / [email protected] / cityofpaloalto.org

Palo Alto Art Center classes and workshops – teaching children, teens and adults – cover such areas as ceramics, painting, drawing, jewelry, sculpture, Adobe PhotoShop and more. Summer camps run on various dates from June 5 to Aug. 4. Visit the website to see the class catalog.

Sur La Table

Town & Country Village, 855 El Camino Real, Suite 57, Palo Alto. 650-289-0019 / [email protected] / surlatable.com

Sur La Table offers hands-on cooking classes, guiding students in making regional cuisines, themed meals or special foods like bread, croissants and other baked goods. In-store and online classes are available. Summer camps for youth ages 7 and up run weekly from June 5 to Aug. 4.

School days

Amigos de Palo Alto

1611 Stanford Ave., Palo Alto. 650-493-4300 / [email protected] / amigosdepaloalto.com

Amigos de Palo Alto is a Spanish-immersion preschool for children 2 1/2 and older. Students are a mix of native and new Spanish speakers and the program combines reading, writing, art and play to develop a love of learning. Amigos also offers Spanish-immersion after-school programs for kindergartners with some Spanish experience. Summer preschool and camps are available to preschoolers through rising first graders, and run each week from June 12 to July 21. Registration is currently open.

Athena Academy

525 San Antonio Ave., Palo Alto. 650-543-4560 / [email protected] / athenaacademy.org

Athena Academy educates dyslexic and twice-exceptional first through eighth graders. This summer, they are offering week-long skills program summer camps for dyslexic children. Programs run from June 26 to July 28, and registration is currently open.

Emerson School

2800 W. Bayshore Road, Palo Alto. 650-424-1221 / [email protected] / emersonmontessori.com

Emerson School provides a year-round program for grades one to eight, teaching a personalized, Montessori curriculum. Lessons draw from classical subjects and other areas, including art, music, foreign language, physical education, communication, life skills and more. Summer writing camps run from July 10-28; register at [email protected]

Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School

450 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto. 650-494-8200 / [email protected] / hausnerschool.com

Instructing children in kindergarten through eighth grade, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School provides strong academics, instruction in Jewish studies and the Hebrew language, enrichment opportunities and after-school programs. Registration for the 2023-24 school year is open.

Kehillah Jewish High School

3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 650-213-9600 / [email protected] / kehillah.org

This college-preparatory high school (grades nine through 12) features modern science and computer labs, art and music studios, a drama program, a full range of academic courses with small class sizes, sports teams and more. Visit the website for a virtual open house, and to register for the 2023-24 school year.

Learning Links

3864 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. 650-618-3342 / [email protected] / learninglinks.org

Learning Links, formerly Milestones Preschool, offers year-round programs for junior preschool and preschool, pre-kindergarten and special education students to foster social, emotional, cognitive and physical development.

Living Wisdom School of Palo Alto

456 College Ave., Palo Alto. 650-462-8150 / livingwisdomschool.org

Offering daily yoga, meditation and experiential, project-based learning, Living Wisdom School has years of proven success and serves students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. It offers a low teacher-student ratio, an integrated arts program, a balanced approach to technology and after-school care.

Lydian Academy

815 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. 650-699-6399 / [email protected] / lydianacademy.com

Lydian Academy is a middle and high school offering year-round individualized instruction to prepare students for college. Lessons include a mix of one-on-one teaching and group sessions. It also offers tutoring, after-school programs and summer workshops. Registration is open for in-person and virtual summer courses and camps.

Meira Academy

3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 650-485-3589 / [email protected] / meiraacademy.org

Meira Academy is a traditional, all-girls Jewish high school devoted to academic excellence in general and Jewish studies and preparing its students for college.

Mustard Seed Learning Center

950 Amarillo Ave., Palo Alto. 650-494-7389 / [email protected] / mustardseedlearningcenter.org

Mustard Seed Learning Center is an after-school tutoring and care program that teaches local youth to speak Mandarin Chinese, in addition to emphasizing social development and excellence in mathematics, science, arts and music. Summer camps specializing in activities such as basketball, Chinese culture and state parks run from June 5 to Aug. 4. After school programs are held at 3048 Price Court, Palo Alto and Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The center also offers a preschool program that takes place at the Price Court address.

Oshman Family JCC Leslie Family Preschool

3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 650-223-8700 / [email protected] / paloaltojcc.org/preschool

The Oshman Family JCC's preschool program provides one to five-days-per-week options for children 18 months to 5 years old (ages 2 to 4 at Congregation Beth Am), with an emphasis on experiential learning, family involvement and play. Preschool summer camps are available to children who are currently enrolled.

Peninsula School

920 Peninsula Way, Menlo Park. 650-325-1584 / [email protected] / peninsulaschool.org

Peninsula School is a progressive institution teaching students from nursery through eighth grade, with an emphasis on choice and experience. Classes cover core subjects as well as instruction in music, physical education, drama, ceramics, woodshop and more. In-person and online instruction options are available. The school is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. Summer camps are available to enrolled students.

Sand Hill School

650 Clark Way, Palo Alto. 650-688-3605 / [email protected] / sandhillschool.org

Located at the Children's Health Council, Sand Hill School teaches children from second through eighth grade with language-based learning differences, and assists with the attention and social difficulties that may accompany them.

Silicon Valley International School

151 Laura Lane, Palo Alto. 650-251-8500 / [email protected] / svintl.org

Silicon Valley International School offers bilingual immersion day school with two nursery-to-fifth-grade programs in French and Mandarin as well as an international middle school program. Some programs include media and technology, music, gastronomy and athletics classes. Tours and information sessions are available on the website.

Disability services

Bay Area Friendship Circle

3921 Fabian Way, Suite A023, Palo Alto. 650-858-6990 / [email protected] / bayareafc.org

The Bay Area Friendship Circle offers programs for children, teens and young adults with special needs ages 2-22 year-round as well as a summer camp program. Trained teen volunteers provide one-on-one friendship and support. The summer camp program is currently full, but you can contact [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.

Something for everyone

JobTrain

1200 O’Brien Drive, Menlo Park. 650-330-6429 / [email protected] / jobtrainworks.org

JobTrain has a variety of training programs for adults – providing instruction in the culinary arts, business administration, health care, web technology, construction and other fields – as well as programs specifically for youth, to help with GED diploma preparation, job placement and vocational training. The center also offers onsite preschool with income-based fees. Open entry GED/high school equivalency classes run on weekdays. Online digital literacy classes take place throughout the summer. Check the website for career training course schedules.

The Riekes Center

3455 Edison Way, Menlo Park. 650-364-2509 / [email protected] / riekes.org

The Riekes Center offers year-round programming in fitness, arts and nature for individuals of all ages and abilities. For ages 3-17, it offers summer camps that take place in Menlo Park, Los Altos, Woodside and Cupertino.

Sequoia District Adult School

3247 Middlefield Road, Menlo Park. 650-306-8866 / seqsas.org

Sequoia District Adult Education holds classes in English as a second language and computer and business skills. Students can also earn a high school diploma or GED certificate. Counselors are available to help students transition to college programs. Registration for night ESL classes is closed, and registration for morning ESL classes will open July 31. Registration for high school diploma and high school equivalency classes is open.

Stanford Continuing Studies

Littlefield Center, 365 Lasuen St., Stanford. [email protected] / continuingstudies.stanford.edu

Stanford Continuing Studies organizes in-person and online classes in liberal arts and sciences, creative writing and professional and personal development. Registration for summer classes is open, and classes start between June 26 and Aug. 7. View the course catalog online.

Business & Tech

CareerGenerations

2100 Geng Road, Suite 210, Palo Alto. [email protected] / careergenerations.com

CareerGenerations offers group workshops to meet the career needs of a variety of individuals, including college students looking for internships, and graduates and professionals exploring career options or looking for employment.

ReBoot Accelerator for Women

585 Broadway, Redwood City. 650-387-3743 / [email protected] / rebootaccel.com

ReBoot Accelerator for Women keeps local women current, connected and confident about re-entering the workforce through workshops taught by social media experts and instructors from LinkedIn, Google, Apple and Enjoy.

Class Guides are published quarterly in the Palo Alto Weekly and the Almanac. Descriptions of classes offered in Palo Alto, Stanford, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Atherton, East Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Portola Valley and Woodside are provided. Listings are free and subject to editing. Due to space constraints, classes held in the above cities are given priority.

To inquire about submitting a listing for the next Class Guide, email [email protected] To place a paid advertisement in the Class Guide, call the display advertising department at 650-326-8210.