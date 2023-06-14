News

East Palo Alto police warn of 'armed and dangerous' sexual assault suspect

Police: Juan Tapia Ortiz is wanted for June 3 attack

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 14, 2023, 5:48 pm
East Palo Alto Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a 46-year-old East Palo Alto resident who is charged with entering a home and committing a sexual assault on June 3, according to a department press release.

Juan Tapia Ortiz, 46, of East Palo Alto is accused of sexual assault on June 3, 2023. Courtesy East Palo Alto Police Department.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office filed charges and issued an arrest warrant for Juan Tapia Ortiz in the amount of $100,000 on June 13.

Ortiz is considered armed and dangerous, the press release stated. The police are instructing anyone who sees him to not attempt to stop or contact him but rather immediately call East Palo Alto Police Department dispatch at 650-321-1112 or 9-1-1.

The dispatcher will need the following information: Ortiz's location; a detailed description of his appearance (clothing, facial hair, etc.); a description of his vehicle, if applicable, and whether or not he appears to be armed.

