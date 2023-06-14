Arts

3rd Thursday music event makes second outing on Palo Alto's California Avenue

This month's edition of 3rd Thursdays features a World music theme

by Akhil Joondeph / Palo Alto Weekly

Wobbly World, presented by Earthwise Productions, is the headliner at the second 3rd Thursdays event, which features a World music theme. Courtesy 3rd Thursdays.

The new 3rd Thursday music series holds its second event June 15 along Palo Alto's California Avenue with an evening of World music, featuring artists Hobbyhorse, Jazz Before Midnight with Nathan Tokunaga, Top Shelf, Rick Sanders, World Harmony Chorus, Fete Musette, The Planka Band and Aprylle Dawn. Peninsula-based band Wobbly World, which boasts an international lineup of musicians playing an array of international music, is the headliner, presented by Earthwise Productions.

Visitors can stroll between performances, which will all be taking place at the same time along California Avenue and several side streets, "creating a community festival vibe as opposed to a concert,” event producer Carol Garsten said in a press release about the event.

Spearheaded by Garsten, a Barron Park resident with longtime ties to downtown Los Altos' First Friday music event, the series aims to unite the local community and foster joy among Palo Alto residents.

A plethora of California Avenue businesses, including French bistro La Boheme, Calave wine bar, superfood standby Vitality Bowls and trendy pizzeria Terún, will feature 3rd Thursday specials for listeners to enjoy while they absorb the evening’s melodies.

Visitors can also check out other local merchants, who may have extended hours or special offers. Gamelandia will open up its collection of over 500 board games for two hours of free open play. Gallery House holds a sale and gallery members will also be on hand to lead participants through a community art sharing project. The event offers an opportunity to take in the three new murals recently completed during the California Avenue Murals Festival.

And to make it all official, a 3rd Thursday ribbon cutting ceremony with Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou and the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce takes place at 5:45pm at El Camino Real and California Avenue.

Enjoy the beautiful summer weather and support local creatives on California Avenue with an evening of fun for the whole family.

3rd Thursday takes place June 15, 6-9 p.m. in the California Avenue business district, along California Avenue between El Camino Real and Birch Street; on Ash Street between California and Sherman avenues; on Birch Street between California and Cambridge avenues; and from Birch Street down to Park Avenue, Palo Alto. Attendance is free. 3rdthursday.fun.

Heather Zimmerman contributed to this report.

