PUBLIC AGENDA: Pets in Need, San Antonio housing development

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 12.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss the status of the city’s labor negotiations with its employee unions. The council will then hold a study session with the city’s independent police auditor; consider next steps for negotiations with Pets In Need for animal services; and consider approving a lease agreement with LifeMoves for a homeless shelter at 1237 San Antonio Road. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238. Read the agenda here.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approving various task order changes with the city’s auditor, Baker Tilly, and consider changes to council rules and procedures pertaining to boards and commissions. The meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621. Read the agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a proposal to rezone two parcels to enable construction of a 76-unit housing development at 800 San Antonio Road. It will also consider permanent installation of a traffic calming project in the Crescent Park neighborhood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499. Read the agenda here.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updated from the city of Palo Alto and Palo Alto Unified School District. The committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108. Read the agenda here.