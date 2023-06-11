Motorcyclist dead after crashing into 2 other motorcycles on Highway 35

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in Redwood City when he collided with two other motorcycles on northbound Highway 35.

The California Highway Patrol got a call around 4 p.m. about the crash. A CHP spokesman said the deceased motorcyclist was traveling more than 100 miles an hour in limited visibility because of fog.

The other two motorcyclists were uninjured, the CHP said. The driver who caused the crash wasn't traveling with the other two.

Both directions of Highway 35 were closed until at least 5:45 p.m.