On anniversary of murder, police seek help in solving decades-old cold case

Palo Alto police are looking for the public's help in solving a fatal shooting that happened on June 10 -- 22 years ago.
Maria Hsiao, 21, was killed outside a downtown nightclub one block south of University Avenue on Saturday, June 10, 2001. She was leaving Alma Street's Q Cafe with her sister and a few friends when she was mysteriously shot in the head at 12:20 a.m., according to police.
In a 10-minute video released by the department on the anniversary of her murder, police Capt. Zach Perron recounted being one of the officers who responded to the scene. He and his partner quickly performed CPR on her before she was taken to Stanford Hospital where she later died.
"It was a chaotic scene. There were people screaming. There were lights flashing," Perron said.
Hsiao was a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, her sister Andrea Hsiao said in the video.
They had been out with friends for dinner celebrating a birthday.
"We didn't expect for this to happen," she said.
For more than two decades, detectives have been unable to identify a suspect or the circumstances leading up to what happened that night, according to Perron.
Police know there were about 10 to 20 people and bouncers standing on the sidewalk outside the nightclub when Hsiao was shot. None of them said they saw the shooting or the shooter, police investigating the crime told the Weekly in 2001.
There also were between 400 and 500 people inside the club at the time. About 40 officers from Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and Stanford spent the evening interviewing everyone inside the club looking for leads, but the club's dark windows and double glass doors probably prevented anyone inside from seeing the shooting, police said.
Police are urging people to share the 10-minute video about Hsiao's case with others.
"The more widely it is seen, the more chances exist that someone will come forward with a tip that may break the case. Even someone with second- or third-hand information about what happened, may hold the missing piece of the puzzle that helps us to crack this case, solve a mystery, and bring justice for Maria, her family and her friends," police said in a June 10 press release.
Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.
The Hsiao family has formed the #JusticeForRia RIA Foundation, a nonprofit honoring Maria Hsiao's memory by promoting art awareness and education.
