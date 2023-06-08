Redwood City's ART on the Square returns for the summer

The ART on the Square events are coming back this summer.
The first event will be held on Friday, June 9, with three additional events taking place on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 25 near Courthouse Square on Hamilton Street between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Booths and stands will be set up for the participants, including some of the most well-respected local artists in the area. The art displayed and sold includes original jewelry, photographs, glass sculptures, ceramics, paintings and more.
Beth Mostovoy, who co-founded ART on the Square in 2007 with Julie Goodenough, expressed the excitement surrounding the event, adding that people who attend the event can enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate that can be spent on any artist’s work at the show.
"People are looking forward to shopping for fabulous art while bopping to the sounds of Santana tribute band Carnaval, at Music on the Square,” she said.
Each of the four ART events coincides with Music on the Square and will have its own live music, including performances by Carnaval, Nickel Slots, Native Elements, and a Steely Dan and Chicago tribute band: Steel ‘n’ Chicago.
Mostovoy said that charitable organizations would sponsor some of the booths.
“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we’re able to provide free booths to local organizations that use art to make a difference,” she said
These organizations include Inventurous, Kids and Art, University Art, and the Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation.
June 9, 5-8 p.m. at Courthouse Square, Redwood City. artonthesquarerwc.com.
