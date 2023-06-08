Arts

Redwood City's ART on the Square returns for the summer

Artists sell jewelry, photography, glass, fiber art, ceramics and paintings during the 17th annual event at Courthouse Square

by Donovan Growney / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 3:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

ART on the Square returns on June 9. Courtesy Beth Mostovoy.

The ART on the Square events are coming back this summer.

The first event will be held on Friday, June 9, with three additional events taking place on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 25 near Courthouse Square on Hamilton Street between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Booths and stands will be set up for the participants, including some of the most well-respected local artists in the area. The art displayed and sold includes original jewelry, photographs, glass sculptures, ceramics, paintings and more.

Beth Mostovoy, who co-founded ART on the Square in 2007 with Julie Goodenough, expressed the excitement surrounding the event, adding that people who attend the event can enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate that can be spent on any artist’s work at the show.

"People are looking forward to shopping for fabulous art while bopping to the sounds of Santana tribute band Carnaval, at Music on the Square,” she said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Each of the four ART events coincides with Music on the Square and will have its own live music, including performances by Carnaval, Nickel Slots, Native Elements, and a Steely Dan and Chicago tribute band: Steel ‘n’ Chicago.

Mostovoy said that charitable organizations would sponsor some of the booths.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we’re able to provide free booths to local organizations that use art to make a difference,” she said

These organizations include Inventurous, Kids and Art, University Art, and the Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation.

June 9, 5-8 p.m. at Courthouse Square, Redwood City. artonthesquarerwc.com.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Redwood City's ART on the Square returns for the summer

Artists sell jewelry, photography, glass, fiber art, ceramics and paintings during the 17th annual event at Courthouse Square

by Donovan Growney / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2023, 3:14 pm

The ART on the Square events are coming back this summer.

The first event will be held on Friday, June 9, with three additional events taking place on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 25 near Courthouse Square on Hamilton Street between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Booths and stands will be set up for the participants, including some of the most well-respected local artists in the area. The art displayed and sold includes original jewelry, photographs, glass sculptures, ceramics, paintings and more.

Beth Mostovoy, who co-founded ART on the Square in 2007 with Julie Goodenough, expressed the excitement surrounding the event, adding that people who attend the event can enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate that can be spent on any artist’s work at the show.

"People are looking forward to shopping for fabulous art while bopping to the sounds of Santana tribute band Carnaval, at Music on the Square,” she said.

Each of the four ART events coincides with Music on the Square and will have its own live music, including performances by Carnaval, Nickel Slots, Native Elements, and a Steely Dan and Chicago tribute band: Steel ‘n’ Chicago.

Mostovoy said that charitable organizations would sponsor some of the booths.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, we’re able to provide free booths to local organizations that use art to make a difference,” she said

These organizations include Inventurous, Kids and Art, University Art, and the Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation.

June 9, 5-8 p.m. at Courthouse Square, Redwood City. artonthesquarerwc.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.