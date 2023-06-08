Palo Alto lands $6M grant for rail improvements

Palo Alto received a welcome boost this week for its ambitious effort to reconfigure the rail crossings at Churchill Avenue, Meadow Drive and Charleston Road when U.S. Rep Anna Eshoo announced a $6 million grant for the project.

The money will come from a grant program administrated by the Federal Railroad Administration and its Rail Crossing Elimination Program. The program is being funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 and which authorizes $1.2 trillion in transportation and infrastructure investment.

Palo Alto will be able to use the funding for work on the three rail crossings. The City Council has been narrowing down options for the future design of these rail crossings for nearly a decade. Its fourth crossing, at Palo Alto Avenue, is slated to be considered as part of a broader plan for the downtown area sometime in the future.

Currently, the city's preferred alternative for Churchill is a "partial undercrossing" that would lower Churchill west of the Caltrain corridor so that cars can pass under the tracks and turn on Alma. For Meadow and Charleston, which are being explored in tandem, the city is considering a tunnel, a trench and a "hybrid" design that combines lowering the roads and raising the tracks.

Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, said in a statement that she is proud to have supported the legislation that provided the funding for great separations. She noted in her statement that the Charleston Road crossing is the 19th most dangerous in California, with more fatal collisions than any other along the Caltrain corridor.