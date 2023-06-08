Detectives make arrest in 2022 robbery at gunpoint in which a child was in the victim's car

A South San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with an April 2022 robbery at gunpoint of a Palo Alto resident who had just parked in his driveway and was taking a child out of the rear seat of his car.

Palo Alto police arrested Tommy Walter Miller, 25, without incident at the Palo Alto Courthouse at 270 Grant Ave. on Wednesday, June 7, and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, according to a police press release.

Palo Alto police say detectives have also connected Miller to four auto burglaries from 2022 that occurred in Palo Alto on March 30, April 13 (two cases) and April 15. The last one occurred at 451 Ramona St. and was reported at about 9 p.m., according to police records.

In the auto burglaries, the windows of parked and unoccupied vehicles in downtown Palo Alto were smashed and property from the vehicles, including multiple laptop computers, was stolen. The property value totaled more than $11,000, the police stated.

The armed robbery took place on April 15, 2022, at about 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Bryant Street. The victim, a man in his 30s, had just parked when a black, two-door vehicle pulled up nearby, and a passenger got out and approached the man.