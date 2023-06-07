Reading initiative is improving students' skills, tests show

Palo Alto Unified School District's early literacy program, the Every Student Reads Initiative (ESRI), is showing major improvements within each student group tested this year, the second year of the program, the district said in a statement released on Tuesday, June 6.
The results have greatly advanced the district's equity in learning goals, with double-digit increases in every grade and across all ethnic and racial groups. During the 2022–2024 school years, student groups in the K-5 Every Student Reads Initiative are targeted to reach a 5% increase each year in the percentage of students reading “on or above grade level” on the End of Year i-Ready Diagnostic Reading assessment.
Results for 2022-2023 from the assessment showed the highest gains among Black students, English learners and Hispanic students. Black students had a 33-percentage-point increase, English Learners grew by 37 percentage points, and Hispanic students jumped 36 percentage points for reading on or above grade level respectively.
Pacific Islander students also made impressive gains, with a 29 percentage-point increase, the district said.
Socioeconomically disadvantaged students and Hispanic students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged both gained 30 percentage points.
Students with disabilities within the district also showed increases in the literacy goals – a 19-percentage-point jump since the beginning of the school year.
In the context of baseline numbers and goals the district adopted for each group at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, the gains are even larger.
While 47% of Black students were at or above grade reading level and the school board-approved goal was to raise the number to 55%, by the end of the year, 80% of the students were reading on or above grade level, according to the data.
Hispanic students started with a 29% baseline for reading on or above grade level, with a district goal of 37%. By year end, 65% of students had reached reading on or above grade level.
Hispanic students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged went from a 19% baseline reading at grade level, with a 24% district goal, to 49%. Pacific Islanders rose from 27% baseline and exceeded a 39% district goal by reaching a 56% grade-level proficiency.
English learners, who were at a 29% baseline with a 34% district goal reached 66%.
Socioeconomically disadvantaged students started with a 33% baseline and a district goal of 42%. They increased to 63% grade-level proficiency by the end of the year. Students with disabilities started with 34% being grade-level proficient at baseline and a 39% district goal. By year end, 53% of students were on or above grade-level reading, the data showed.
For all groups of students in the program, those who are reading at or above grade level include: 91% of kindergarteners; 77% of first graders; 73% of second graders; 81% of third graders, 59% of fourth graders and 62% of fifth graders.
"By reviewing each student’s assessments, teachers are able to address challenges and provide high-quality instruction in specific domains in order to continue improvement in reading and comprehension skills. PAUSD teachers and students apply tremendous effort into growing grade-level readers by developing essential skills that have a lifelong impact," the district said.
The data also evaluated students who are reading at two and three grades below grade level.
At the Tuesday, June 6, Board of Education meeting, members were elated with the results.
"The real challenge, and the reason we did all this, is for kids who are two or three grades behind. … How do you even have a hope of catching up?" Board Member Todd Collins said.
"And we know in the vast majority of venues across the United States across the world those kids never catch up. … So look at these numbers. I mean, for kids three or more grades below, median growth was 248%. And then for kids who are two grades below, it was 170%. I don't even know how to process this. It's so amazing.:
Districtwide results can be found here.
The third year of the Every Student Reads Initiative begins in the fall. The spring 2023 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), English Language Arts (ELA) test results and reading results for third grade ESRI groups will be presented to the board at that time, the district stated.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
These tests are very skewed. I remember in the beginning of the year my elementary school kid said they had this iready assessment that they just clicked through as fast as they could to get to the fun games interspersed throughout. I am not surprised there is “drastic” improvement. Pausd is a sham and all about celebrating fake statistics.
Registered user
Ventura
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I'd love to have the social scientists and statisticians weigh in on this. The Iready assessment is online. PAUSD has been using it for one school year. Is it really valid to declare that everything is solved? It seems like you need more than one year of data to validate the conclusions. And, how exactly do you assess reading online?
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
It might be useful to check Nextdoor for a lively discussion of these statistics and a petition that is circulating against renewing Dr. Austin’s contract. I do not have children in the district, so I have no personal knowledge about anything that is going on. But it seems like a lot of parents are unhappy.
Registered user
Community Center
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, said the brilliant astronomer, Carl Sagan.
Don Austin and three highly paid staff presented extraordinary claims yesterday. They shared eye-popping results in historically under-served student groups. We all want to see these students succeed in every way possible. They deserve our focus, commitment and support.
Surprisingly, each PAUSD Board Member, with Pollyanna-ish child-like naivete, accepted these extraordinary claims with minimal examination. Board President Di Brienza really disappointed Carl Sagan’s ghost with “Outstanding gains, I never could have imagined…I don’t really care what it was…something is making a difference.” Board Member Collins: “...growth was 248%...I don’t even know how to process this…my hats off…” Board Member Ladomirak: “Look at how we’ve improved education for all students with this one initiative.”
Where is the due diligence? Board meeting video: Web Link
PAUSD did not present and the Board did not ask: how? How did PAUSD crack a nut that no one else in the country has so far? And in a single year?
It appears data points and slides presented by PAUSD were generated by i-Ready software: Web Link
See reviews of i-Ready online: Web Link
I-Ready sells assessment, diagnostic and instructional tools. Was I-Ready used to evaluate itself or was it bench marked against state standards? Are teachers, students and parents on board?
A first year graduate student would be more rigorous than this Board. The Board should start with seeking *confidential* feedback from teachers. Please.
The proof in the pudding will be fall CAASPP testing. Real improvement is hard. Vulnerable students deserve better than this self-congratulatory Board exercising superficial oversight.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Umm, maybe I'm misunderstanding the timeline here, but these results seem to be comparing results in (a) a pandemic year and (b) a post-pandemic year.
I would tend to expect a very pronounced uptick in kids skills once normal school resumed. That is clearly Good News, but I'd be very cautious about attributing it a specific reading initiative.
It might be interesting to see a similar comparison for a different skill (perhaps math?) where there has been no change in teaching methods, so we can see whether that also saw a post-pandemic recovery uptick.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
So the results look great on the surface. But as one poster on Nextdoor noted, once you look at the data closely, the claims of success appear to be less than wonderful.
Kids that are the furthest behind in reading improved the most - but that is exactly what should be happening. Kids that were 3 grades behind had the most range to improve and they did.
However, closer examination of the data done by a community member shows that kids that were 2 grades behind did not have an increase in skills - so the program here did not work. This piece of data was cleverly masked in the summary data where it is lumped in with the kids 3 grades behind.
The biggest issue here is that the community can not trust the data published by Dr. Austin and the district staff. Once the data is closely analyzed, we often find results different from the talking points and charts. This complete lack of transparency is why the community has no trust in Dr. Austin and his staff and checks any data they present. Sadly, these checks often tell us that District staff are not being honest to the community. For anyone that would like to see an analysis of the data presented by the district - Web Link
Another important question is how many times did each student take these tests? After the reading data was presented in a Board meeting last night, some teachers are sounding the alarm this morning. They saying that certain students in target groups retook the tests to improve scores but not all kids retook the test. If true, that would be very disturbing data manipulation. These allegations by elementary school teachers should be taken seriously and investigated. Is this another Department of Education investigation waiting to happen?
Time and again, we see lack of transparency and honesty by Dr. Austin and his staff. And we also see complete lack of oversight by the PAUSD Board leadership.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
1- first year with a test, or course they will show improvement.
2- some kids were forced to retake the test to increase their score.
Let’s see if these scores are sustained and continue to grow. Im guessing everything will stall out because the data is a manipulation of the truth.
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The massive mis-education of children in reading brought about by the Lucy Caulkins curriculum (on which many people and organizations made bazillions of dollars) is mercifully coming to an end around the country, including here in Palo Alto. And other districts that have dropped this blight have shown similar improvements. This was the subject, in fact, of yesterday's Daily podcast from the NYT: Web Link
Here is a longer podcast series about it: Web Link
These results show the impacts of class in a stark manner. Students who had families with the resources to teach phonics to their kids did so, and the devil took the hindmost. What about the 9 years or more of students who were mislabeled as learning disabled? What about those who tried to block the move away from the Caulkins' curriculum? What is the plan for accountability to those students and families? I am embarrassed that neither Ken nor I knew about the science of reading until Todd Collins brought it up. Sadly 2023 was too little too late for many students. In my view, Todd is a hero who took a lot of fire for advocating that the district implement an evidence based curriculum. If these results continue, you will have made an incredibly lasting positive impact for thousands of students. Thank you Todd.