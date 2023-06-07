Police calls: Future police HQ site burglarized; man charged with battery in downtown CVS

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 20 - 26. Details can be found in the cop police department's log.

In the burglaries at 250 Sherman Ave., the future Palo Alto Public Safety Building, an unknown suspect or suspects drilled out the locks on several large storage boxes at the construction site between May 19 and 22 and stole tools from four separate construction companies, with a total loss between all four companies of roughly $40K, according to Capt. James Reifschneider. No information about the perpetrators exist at this time.

Violence Related

University Avenue, 5/23, 3:29 p.m.; Battery on person — simple

Arrests

Total people arrested — 8

Theft Related

Burglary — 5