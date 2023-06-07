News

Police calls: Future police HQ site burglarized; man charged with battery in downtown CVS

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 20 - 26. Details can be found in the cop police department's log.

In the burglaries at 250 Sherman Ave., the future Palo Alto Public Safety Building, an unknown suspect or suspects drilled out the locks on several large storage boxes at the construction site between May 19 and 22 and stole tools from four separate construction companies, with a total loss between all four companies of roughly $40K, according to Capt. James Reifschneider. No information about the perpetrators exist at this time.

Violence Related

University Avenue, 5/23, 3:29 p.m.; Battery on person — simple

Arrests

Total people arrested — 8

Theft Related

Burglary — 5

Fraud — 1

Petty theft — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 2

Possession of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 1

Theft from auto — 1

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Miscellaneous

Court order violation — 1

Courtesy report — 1

Failure to register prior sex offender conviction — 1

Found property — 1

Mental health evaluation — 1

Property for destruction — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 1

Trespassing — 1

Warrant arrest — 1

Update: Details about the burglaries at the construction site of the Palo Alto Public Safety Building were added after initial publication of this article.

Update: Details about the burglaries at the construction site of the Palo Alto Public Safety Building were added after initial publication of this article.

