Police calls: Future police HQ site burglarized; man charged with battery in downtown CVS

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 20 - 26. Details can be found in the cop police department's log.
In the burglaries at 250 Sherman Ave., the future Palo Alto Public Safety Building, an unknown suspect or suspects drilled out the locks on several large storage boxes at the construction site between May 19 and 22 and stole tools from four separate construction companies, with a total loss between all four companies of roughly $40K, according to Capt. James Reifschneider. No information about the perpetrators exist at this time.
Violence Related
University Avenue, 5/23, 3:29 p.m.; Battery on person — simple
Arrests
Total people arrested — 8
Theft Related
Burglary — 5
Fraud — 1
Petty theft — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 2
Possession of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 1
Theft from auto — 1
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Miscellaneous
Court order violation — 1
Courtesy report — 1
Failure to register prior sex offender conviction — 1
Found property — 1
Mental health evaluation — 1
Property for destruction — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 1
Trespassing — 1
Warrant arrest — 1
