News

Utility workers are up for raises with new labor deal

City Council set to adopt contract with Utilities Management and Professionals Association of Palo Alto

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 6, 2023, 8:47 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Palo Alto utilities workers assess the damage to a gas pipeline after an accident on December 28, 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Dozens of workers in the city's Utilities Department will be in line for raises next week under contract that Palo Alto is preparing to approve with a labor group that represents managers, assistant directors, supervisors, engineers and other high-level utilities employees.

The new contract would guarantee a pair of 4% raises for each member of the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto (UMPAPA), an association that represents 52 full-time utilities positions and is not affiliated with any national labor unions. The first would occur in the pay period following July 1, 2023, while the second would kick in in July 2024.

The contract also provides additional raises to employees whose salaries are currently lower than they would be in other jurisdictions. The adjustments would be based on a compensation study that the city is undertaking, an effort that will survey salaries in 14 other utilities and municipalities. This includes PG&E as well as the cities of Roseville, Alameda, San Jose, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, East Bay MUD and Sacramento MUD, among others.

According to a report from the Administrative Services Department, these targeted adjustments would be equivalent to another 5% wage increase.

The agreement, which the City Council will consider on June 12, covers the two-and-a-half-year period between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025. It is just the latest in a series of labor agreements that the council has approved over the past few months. It follows similar contours as the deals that the council had struck with its firefighter and police unions, as well as with its largest union, the Service Employees International Union, 521, and its unrepresented managers and professionals group.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In all cases, the contracts have involved automatic raises coupled with market adjustments targeting specific positions.

And just like other employees, UMPAPA employees will be eligible for "flexible compensation" – the option of adding $100 to their salaries in lieu of having the city contribute additional funding for medical premiums. Each member of the union will be eligible for two such pay increases, one immediately after the contract is adopted and another one in January 2024. The contract states that employees can use these payments for any purpose, including covering health insurance premiums or contributions to flexible spending accounts or deferred compensation plans.

The contract also provides for "standby pay" for operational supervisors who are assigned to respond to Utilities emergencies such as power outages or storms, according to a report from the Human Resources Department.

The new deal would add about $3.8 million to the city's expenses over its term, according to the report. It also "continues to solidify the City of Palo Alto strategy to be an employer of choice," the report states.

"Being an employer of choice improves the ability of the City to recruit and retain staff in areas of critical service delivery and priority projects for our community," the report states. "It also supports the City's ability to continue basic services that are expected and relied upon by the community."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

In April, the council recognized the staffing challenges in the Utilities Department when it approved a $20-million contract with VIP Powerline Corp. for electric utility construction services. In justifying the deal, Utilities Director Dean Batchelor cited the city's challenges in retaining and recruiting linemen and other critical employees.

At one point, he said, the city recruited graduates from a training program for utility workers that was offered by Northwest Lineman College in Orville. However, four of the five individuals that the city hired ultimately left for another utility. In some cases, they were out of state and wanted to go back home. In others, they wanted to move around and work on different systems.

"They come to us for four years, get their journeyman's card and now they're full-fledged linemen and they can take that across the United States," Batchelor said.

The Human Resources report states that the city's strategy of bringing positions throughout the organization up to market level has already shown a significant reduction in staff turnover in 2023. The new deal is expected to extend this success to the utility employees.

"Consistent with the City’s workforce strategy applied across each labor group, the agreement targets a market placement which will aid the City to maintain and add the managerial staff necessary to provide high quality and effective Utility services," the report states.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Utility workers are up for raises with new labor deal

City Council set to adopt contract with Utilities Management and Professionals Association of Palo Alto

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 6, 2023, 8:47 am

Dozens of workers in the city's Utilities Department will be in line for raises next week under contract that Palo Alto is preparing to approve with a labor group that represents managers, assistant directors, supervisors, engineers and other high-level utilities employees.

The new contract would guarantee a pair of 4% raises for each member of the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto (UMPAPA), an association that represents 52 full-time utilities positions and is not affiliated with any national labor unions. The first would occur in the pay period following July 1, 2023, while the second would kick in in July 2024.

The contract also provides additional raises to employees whose salaries are currently lower than they would be in other jurisdictions. The adjustments would be based on a compensation study that the city is undertaking, an effort that will survey salaries in 14 other utilities and municipalities. This includes PG&E as well as the cities of Roseville, Alameda, San Jose, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley Clean Energy, East Bay MUD and Sacramento MUD, among others.

According to a report from the Administrative Services Department, these targeted adjustments would be equivalent to another 5% wage increase.

The agreement, which the City Council will consider on June 12, covers the two-and-a-half-year period between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025. It is just the latest in a series of labor agreements that the council has approved over the past few months. It follows similar contours as the deals that the council had struck with its firefighter and police unions, as well as with its largest union, the Service Employees International Union, 521, and its unrepresented managers and professionals group.

In all cases, the contracts have involved automatic raises coupled with market adjustments targeting specific positions.

And just like other employees, UMPAPA employees will be eligible for "flexible compensation" – the option of adding $100 to their salaries in lieu of having the city contribute additional funding for medical premiums. Each member of the union will be eligible for two such pay increases, one immediately after the contract is adopted and another one in January 2024. The contract states that employees can use these payments for any purpose, including covering health insurance premiums or contributions to flexible spending accounts or deferred compensation plans.

The contract also provides for "standby pay" for operational supervisors who are assigned to respond to Utilities emergencies such as power outages or storms, according to a report from the Human Resources Department.

The new deal would add about $3.8 million to the city's expenses over its term, according to the report. It also "continues to solidify the City of Palo Alto strategy to be an employer of choice," the report states.

"Being an employer of choice improves the ability of the City to recruit and retain staff in areas of critical service delivery and priority projects for our community," the report states. "It also supports the City's ability to continue basic services that are expected and relied upon by the community."

In April, the council recognized the staffing challenges in the Utilities Department when it approved a $20-million contract with VIP Powerline Corp. for electric utility construction services. In justifying the deal, Utilities Director Dean Batchelor cited the city's challenges in retaining and recruiting linemen and other critical employees.

At one point, he said, the city recruited graduates from a training program for utility workers that was offered by Northwest Lineman College in Orville. However, four of the five individuals that the city hired ultimately left for another utility. In some cases, they were out of state and wanted to go back home. In others, they wanted to move around and work on different systems.

"They come to us for four years, get their journeyman's card and now they're full-fledged linemen and they can take that across the United States," Batchelor said.

The Human Resources report states that the city's strategy of bringing positions throughout the organization up to market level has already shown a significant reduction in staff turnover in 2023. The new deal is expected to extend this success to the utility employees.

"Consistent with the City’s workforce strategy applied across each labor group, the agreement targets a market placement which will aid the City to maintain and add the managerial staff necessary to provide high quality and effective Utility services," the report states.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.