At $19.5M, historic 1916 English manor in Palo Alto is highest recent home sale

Each week, Embarcadero Media takes a look at home sales activity along the Midpeninsula in the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Woodside. Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from counties' recorder's offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks. Here's a look at home sales activity between April 24-28 that was made public the week of May 29.

Compare this data with last week's home sales.