News

Caltrans offers signups for weekly updates on Highway 84 closure near Woodside

A major landslide in March caused severe damage to the road, a vital link between the coast and the Peninsula

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 6:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A stretch of Highway 84 near Woodside has been closed since March 2023 as a result of a 250-foot landslide. Work is ongoing to fix the roadway as of June 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

Caltrans has created a weekly newsletter to update anyone anxiously awaiting the reopening of a severely damaged stretch of Highway 84 near Woodside which has been shut down since early March following a 250-foot landslide during a storm.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating updates on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July, according to Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

"Our crews have been working tirelessly each day, repairing the slope and constructing a retaining structure on State Route 84 near Woodside," Caltrans said on its website.

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.

Caltrans is currently installing new drainage systems; filling the southwest quadrant slide; and preparing ground stabilization piles.

Caltrans said on Friday, June 2, that work needed to repair the damage includes: repairing the slope and constructing a retaining wall; reconstructing the roadway; repairing drainage systems; and putting erosion control in place.

A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.

To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]

The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrans offers signups for weekly updates on Highway 84 closure near Woodside

A major landslide in March caused severe damage to the road, a vital link between the coast and the Peninsula

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 5, 2023, 6:05 pm

Caltrans has created a weekly newsletter to update anyone anxiously awaiting the reopening of a severely damaged stretch of Highway 84 near Woodside which has been shut down since early March following a 250-foot landslide during a storm.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating updates on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July, according to Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

"Our crews have been working tirelessly each day, repairing the slope and constructing a retaining structure on State Route 84 near Woodside," Caltrans said on its website.

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.

Caltrans is currently installing new drainage systems; filling the southwest quadrant slide; and preparing ground stabilization piles.

Caltrans said on Friday, June 2, that work needed to repair the damage includes: repairing the slope and constructing a retaining wall; reconstructing the roadway; repairing drainage systems; and putting erosion control in place.

A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.

To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]

The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.