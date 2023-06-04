Ravenswood district teachers to get 4% raise

Come July 1, teachers in the Ravenswood City School District will see raises of slightly over 4%, under a contract approved by the school board on May 25.

The 2023-24 school year contract for the Ravenswood Teachers Association runs through June 2024. The new base salary begins at $65,926, up from $63,360 this school year, and maxes out at $147,180, up from the current $141,451. The increase will cost the district about $830,000, according to a staff report.

"We are excited about the 4.05% increase to the career ladder (salary schedule)," said union President Ronda White in an email. "These steady yearly increases allow Ravenswood to be competitive with our neighboring districts, and teachers can make a professional wage for the work that we do on a daily basis for our students and family."

The agreement assumes a 4.5% increase in state funding for next school year. The specific amount has not yet been determined by the state. Should the actual amount exceed the state forecast, which is currently over 8%, the parties agreed to revise the agreement to align with the final state number.

Other recent teacher salary increases

In May, the Menlo Park City School District, the school board approved a new teacher contract, which included 5% raises and a 1% one-time bonus. Base pay is now $74,374, up from $69,708 in the previous contract. Starting next school year, the maximum pay will be $151,926 (up from $140,477) in the district, which enrolls about 2,700 students at schools in Atherton and Menlo Park.