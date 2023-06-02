News

Graduation central: Class of 2023 marks its milestone

With celebrations and reflections, hugs and tears, new graduates are looking to the future

by Zoe Morgan and Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 2, 2023, 1:13 pm
Members of the Palo Alto High School Class of 2023 receive their diplomas during their graduation ceremony on June 1, 2023. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

Read the Weekly's coverage of local graduations, with articles on the Gunn and Palo Alto high school ceremonies on Thursday, Q&As with seniors and full lists of the Class of 2023 from local schools.

Gunn High School ceremony coverage

Allison Lee celebrates getting her diploma during graduation at Gunn High School in Palo Alto on June 1, 2023. Photo by Marvin Fong.

In Gunn High graduation ceremony, inclusion reigns

At a high school known for its high scholarship, students in the 2023 Henry M. Gunn's graduating class focused instead on the lessons they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and on efforts to be a community that is more inclusive and understanding of differences.

Palo Alto High School ceremony coverage

Paly graduates Emily Suarez and Efrain Montano-Velazquez share laughter at the end of graduation ceremony at Hod Ray Athletic Field on June 1, 2023. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

Paly graduates reflect on their legacies: 'We are leaving behind more than one moment'

At Palo Alto High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 1, student speakers urged their classmates to take their experiences over the past four years and use them to explore and embrace the challenges and opportunities that will lie ahead.

7 questions for the Class of 2023

Defining moments: 4 members of the Class of 2023 reflect on the people, classes and experiences that have shaped them

Members of the Class of 2023, clockwise from top left: Henry Kofman, Madison Yue, Va'inga Mahe and Kaley Mendoza Pineda. Courtesy photos.

As this year's graduating seniors don their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas, the commencement ceremonies are marking the successful completion of four years of high school that were unlike any the students could have predicted.

Now that they're at the threshold of adulthood, four students talk about the experiences that defined their high school careers. Read their Q&As here.

Lists of new graduates from local schools

About 480 Gunn High School graduates celebrated on June 1, 2023. Photo by Sue Dremann.

Castilleja School

Eastside College Preparatory School

Henry M. Gunn High School

Kehillah Jewish High School

Menlo School

Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto Preparatory School

Pinewood School

Sacred Heart Preparatory School

Waldorf School of the Peninsula

Woodside Priory School

