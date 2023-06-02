Graduation central: Class of 2023 marks its milestone

Read the Weekly's coverage of local graduations, with articles on the Gunn and Palo Alto high school ceremonies on Thursday, Q&As with seniors and full lists of the Class of 2023 from local schools.
Gunn High School ceremony coverage
In Gunn High graduation ceremony, inclusion reigns
At a high school known for its high scholarship, students in the 2023 Henry M. Gunn's graduating class focused instead on the lessons they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and on efforts to be a community that is more inclusive and understanding of differences.
Palo Alto High School ceremony coverage
Paly graduates reflect on their legacies: 'We are leaving behind more than one moment'
At Palo Alto High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 1, student speakers urged their classmates to take their experiences over the past four years and use them to explore and embrace the challenges and opportunities that will lie ahead.
7 questions for the Class of 2023
Defining moments: 4 members of the Class of 2023 reflect on the people, classes and experiences that have shaped them
As this year's graduating seniors don their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas, the commencement ceremonies are marking the successful completion of four years of high school that were unlike any the students could have predicted.
Now that they're at the threshold of adulthood, four students talk about the experiences that defined their high school careers. Read their Q&As here.
Lists of new graduates from local schools
• Eastside College Preparatory School
• Palo Alto Preparatory School
• Sacred Heart Preparatory School
• Waldorf School of the Peninsula
