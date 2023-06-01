PUBLIC AGENDA: water purification plant, evaluating law firms, electric grid modernization

Here's what Palo Alto government bodies will be considering in the week of June 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on a proposed regional water purification facility that would be constructed at 1237 San Antonio Road. The council will then consider zoning changes to extend tenant protections from just cause evictions and to adopt a limit on security deposits for unfurnished apartments. It will also consider adopting a Sustainability and Climate Action Plan workplan for 2023-2025. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PAUSD BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, in the school district board room, 25 Churchill Ave. The tentative agenda includes the evaluation of external firms that provided specialized legal services in 2022-23; budget/LCAP public hearing; SPSAs K-12; Title IX report; recommendations on dual enrollment; and a mental health ad hoc report. The meeting will be broadcasted on local cable television channel 28, Zoom, and YouTube. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by phone by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 959 3412 2953 or online at pausd.zoom.us/j/95934122953.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to adopt the 2023 Annual Water Shortage Assessment Report and the 2023 Wildfire Mitigation Prevention Plan. It also plans to discuss the upgrade to the city’s grid modernization effort. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512. The agenda was not available by print deadline.