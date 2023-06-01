Arts briefs: Re:SET festival, Gallery 9's 50th, Bay Choral Guild, Magical Bridge concerts, Ragazzi Boys Chorus

The headliners pick the lineups at this weekend-long music festival making its debut — in part — at Frost Amphitheater June 2-4. The inaugural Re:SET Bay Area offers a more personalized take on a music festival with three days of performances featuring three different headliners who each curated the lineup for the day they'll be taking the stage. Art rockers LCD Soundsystem headline the June 2 show, joined by evocative electronic artist Jamie xx (of The xx); gritty UK rock band IDLES; rapper Big Freedia, a trailblazer in bounce music; and experimental instrumentalist and composer L’Rain. The second day, June 3, sees singer-songwriter Steve Lacy headlining, supported by artists who draw on an array of genres, with downbeat R&B/electronic musician and producer James Blake, quirky chillwave singer Toro y Moi and high-energy rocker Foushée. Re:SET concludes June 4 with singer-songwriter supergroup boygenius at the top of the bill, and featuring fellow indie-focused acts Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange. In addition to Stanford, the festival is taking place in two other places simultaneously, with the lineups rotating between three cities at a time. While LCD Soundsystem kicks off Re:SET in the Bay Area, Steve Lacy and boygenius will be launching the festival in Los Angeles and San Diego, respectively. Audiences at Re:SET Bay Area can also enjoy food served up from local restaurants and vendors.

Ragazzi's choristers have a busy musical weekend ahead with back-to-back concerts. First up, a recital on June 3 in Palo Alto highlights the work of the chorus' younger members at the beginning, intermediate and beginning advanced program levels. Each ensemble will perform their own set of songs and then sing together in a program that aims to celebrate springtime. Then, on June 4 in San Mateo, the chorus marks its 35th anniversary with "Created for Joy," a concert featuring older advanced ensembles, led by Led by Ragazzi's Artistic and Executive Director Kent Jue. The centerpiece of the musical celebration is the world premiere of a new work commissioned by Ragazzi, “I Was Created For Joy” by composer and conductor Dr. Andrea Ramsey, with text drawn from a poem by 14th-century Persian poet Hafiz.

A summer of music and movement returns to Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto. The inclusive playground's sensory-friendly concert series kicks off this Friday with the lively beats of James Henry House of Samba Kids. This interactive event focuses on using rhythm, percussion instruments and drums as tools for audiences to express themselves. The weekly concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 25 and features a variety of music, with local kids' favorites like Andy Z (June 16) and Noise Lab (July 21) as well performances from groups such as San Francisco Ballet (July 28) and Palo Alto Players (Aug. 4).

Choral music isn't only beautiful — and often sacred — music from past centuries: many present-day composers create inspiring works for choirs to sing, as evidenced by the latest program from Bay Choral Guild: "Pacific Passions II," named for the array of West Coast-based contemporary composers that it features. The concert is a followup to the popular "Pacific Passions" program performed by the choir a little over a decade ago. The Bay Choral Guild presents the program of newer music in a series of three concerts around the Bay Area this weekend. The program features Morten Lauridsen’s "Ubi Caritas et Amor," Kevin Memley’s "Gloria in Excelsis Deo," Dale Trumbore’s "Threads of Joy," David Conte’s "Ave Maria," and Bay Choral Guild Artistic Director Sanford Dole’s "Glory to God for All Things," plus works by up-and-coming composers Saunder Choi, Reena Esmail, ​Amy Gordon, John Muehleisen, Zanaida Robles, Karen P. Thomas and Eric Tuan.

Gallery 9 was founded in Menlo Park in 1970, but three years later, found its home in Los Altos. That appears to have been quite a good move, as the art cooperative is now celebrating 50 years in Los Altos with "Fifty Years of Fine Art in Los Altos," an all members' show, kicking off with a reception on June 2. Named for the number of its founding members — nine — the gallery now boasts a membership of more than triple that figure, with about 30 artists who work in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, jewelry, photography, ceramics and weaving. Some of Gallery 9's earliest members still belong to the gallery and show their work.

Arts briefs: Re:SET festival, Gallery 9's 50th, Bay Choral Guild, Magical Bridge concerts, Ragazzi Boys Chorus