Police calls: Assault with deadly weapon results in possible grievous bodily injury

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 13 - 19. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
In total, 17 people were arrested.
Violence Related
El Camino Real, 5/13, 7:51 p.m.; Assault w/ a deadly weapon — possible grievous bodily injury
Everett Avenue, 5/15, 10:09 a.m.; battery
Theft Related
Burglary 1
Credit card forgery 1
Grand theft 2
Petty theft 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence 2
Possession of paraphernalia 3
Under influence of drugs 1
Vehicle Related
Hit and run 1
Parking/driving violation 1
Theft from auto 2
Vehicle accident/injury 1
Vehicle accident/no injury 1
Miscellaneous
Disorderly conduct 1
Courtesy report 1
Hate incident 1
Death unattended 1
Elder abuse 1
Found property 2
Lost property 1
Mental health evaluation 2
Outside warrant arrest 3
Suspicious circumstances 1
Threats 2
Warrant arrest 1
Total number of people arrested: 17
Comments
