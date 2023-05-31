News

Police calls: Assault with deadly weapon results in possible grievous bodily injury

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 6:10 pm 0
A Palo Alto police car drives through the city's downtown. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 13 - 19. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

In total, 17 people were arrested.

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 5/13, 7:51 p.m.; Assault w/ a deadly weapon — possible grievous bodily injury

Everett Avenue, 5/15, 10:09 a.m.; battery

Theft Related

Burglary 1

Credit card forgery 1

Grand theft 2

Petty theft 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence 2

Possession of paraphernalia 3

Under influence of drugs 1

Vehicle Related

Hit and run 1

Parking/driving violation 1

Theft from auto 2

Vehicle accident/injury 1

Vehicle accident/no injury 1

Miscellaneous

Disorderly conduct 1

Courtesy report 1

Hate incident 1

Death unattended 1

Elder abuse 1

Found property 2

Lost property 1

Mental health evaluation 2

Outside warrant arrest 3

Suspicious circumstances 1

Threats 2

Warrant arrest 1

Total number of people arrested: 17

