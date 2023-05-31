Palo Alto Unified sets forth plan for preventing violence

The Palo Alto Unified School District is expediting plans to address student violence and other harmful behaviors, Superintendent Don Austin said in a Superintendent's Update released on Friday, May 26.
The actions, which were previously planned to roll out in stages, are meant to address teachers', parents' and students' concerns regarding behavior issues, communication and student support.
The rapid rollout comes after two teachers were injured during a May 5 incident involving a special needs student at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School. One teacher was struck on the head with a folding chair and kicked in the stomach, and another teacher was punched several times in the face. The student's parents said he sustained injuries to his arm, according to Palo Alto police.
Numerous teachers spoke emotionally about students' behavioral problems at the May 23 Board of Education meeting. They said they can no longer handle situations and pleaded with the board to institute remedies quickly.
"Behavior has been tough for us as teachers. It has kind of gotten away from us, and we need help," one teacher tearfully told the board. "We're being asked to be therapists, teachers, administrators, behavior analysts — everything on our own, isolated in our classrooms, and we can't do it."
In his update, Austin acknowledged what teachers have said.
"We have listened attentively to the valuable feedback provided by our staff members, families, advocates and other stakeholders, which has guided us in formulating the most effective steps forward," Austin wrote. "The unfortunate incidents involving injuries to staff, along with other impactful events throughout this school year, have compelled us to take swift action for the coming year."
The district has started a third-party external investigation into the incident at JLS. A system-wide review will produce beneficial insights to help all schools improve, Austin said.
Hiring 'behavioral intervention' staff
The district is also committing to hiring 12 new behavioral intervention coaches for the school sites, a significant staffing increase. The new staff would ensure each school has consistent support. The move is in response to feedback the district received from its behavioral support team, classroom professionals and additional stakeholders, Austin said.
"We recognize that this increase will have budget impacts; however, doing so is a top priority based on the feedback from our professional team of district educators and the concerned community," Austin said.
The district's professional unions, Palo Alto Educators Association (PAEA) and California School Employees Association (CSEA), have also expressed concerns regarding staff members' training in de-escalation techniques and handling physical altercations.
Austin said the district will be providing a modified safety-care-training program for all employees next year. The training will equip staff members with skills to navigate challenging situations, he said.
The district will also fully staff a second therapeutic services (TS) program at Fletcher Middle School, alongside the existing program at Greene Middle School, to enhance school support services. The elementary and high school TS program will continue operating at Duveneck Elementary and Palo Alto High School respectively, so that students across all grade levels receive needed therapeutic support.
On June 6, the Board of Education will consider adopting a districtwide social emotional learning program called Second Step, which will provide consistent support and guidance to elementary programs. Second Step aims to foster healthy emotional development and build strong interpersonal skills among students, Austin said.
Taking on social media
The district will also address social media behaviors and online bullying.
"Recognizing the impact of social media on our school community, we have formed a new partnership with Josh Ochs and SmartSocial. Together, we will address the challenges associated with appropriate conduct on social media platforms. This collaboration will provide learning opportunities for both our families and students, empowering them to navigate the digital world responsibly," Austin said.
The district is also starting the PAUSD Speaker Series, six districtwide events that will cover a range of relevant topics and offer insights to the community, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared learning, he said. The district will work with the PTA and local partners to create the programs. A calendar will come out prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
A new ad hoc committee consisting of parents and staff members will discuss district communication strategies and clear expectations for staff and students, promoting better understanding, and reducing potential confusion, he said.
Austin acknowledged that the planned initiatives will take funding but said that the cost of not implementing them will far outweigh the investment.
"We understand that the ending of this year has been challenging for some members of our community, and we empathize with the difficulties you have experienced. As we move forward, we are optimistic about the positive changes that lie ahead," he said. "By working together and implementing these measures, we can create a safer, more inclusive, and supportive learning environment for all members of our school community."
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Big props to our Superintendent and School Board for their swift response and also for their decision to get a third party to investigate the JLS incident. In a district with 10K students, it's inevitable that violent incidents occasionally happen. Thoroughly examining what transpired and how to learn from it moving forward in a non-biased way (and keeping confidential information about teachers and minors confidential) is the professional and right course of action. It has been really disappointing to witness some parents in our community try to vilify and blame our Superintendent for the incident and use a really unfortunate situation as a tool to drum up angst and anger in our district. There has been a lot of rallying around the injured teachers, and rightfully so; however, I also really hope that the student is okay and is receiving the support they need. I wonder if they had an IEP and if the IEP was followed? This is the kind of question that the 3rd party investigation will no doubt examine. In situations like this, both sides are often victims and deserve our empathy. Again, thanks to our PAUSD leadership for their level-headed and professional management of yet another challenging situation. And thanks for all the progress that our district has seen this school year, especially in the areas of mental health, safety (awesome to now have cameras on our campuses!), reading proficiency, and in finally making inroads in narrowing the achievement gap in our district. Bravo!
Registered user
Meadow Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Hey look! The district all of a sudden found some money to help students!
If this is anything like past responses, expect the "education", the programs and the speakers to last only a year or two. Once the noise dies down, the district will stop all of the public fanfare. Same thing happened with the sexual harassment speakers, RISE task force, etc... Once the public finds something else to be horrified about, they'll move on.
Registered user
Southgate
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Has anybody thought about looking into the CAUSES of student misbehavior before rushing in with SOLUTIONS? Or are we simply going to repeat the same mistake we made with the suicides—assuming we know that is "wrong," when we don't really and have asked no questions nor run any studies—and rushing in with all our prescriptions of how to set things right? We have been like a doctor assigning a treatment before even doing the diagnosis.
How can this possibly be healthy? How can it possibly solve the problem? Why has no one explained to us exactly how these "coaches" are going to "intervene"? What will they be doing? Do not the District's parents and teachers deserve some elaboration?
Registered user
Southgate
48 minutes ago
Registered user
48 minutes ago
I think the teachers, and the parents, would be comforted to hear some deeply felt—not bureaucratic—comments from the superintendent on the real context teachers are working in.
If we get an active shooter on campus, its not the superintendent or any school member or a principal or a counselor who may get shot and killed. It would most likely be a very caring teacher who is willing to lay down his or her life for the young persons in the classroom. Surely the superintendent knows this, and the public too.
In recent years, as we follow the national news of school shootings, time and again we have heard of the wounding or deaths of teachers, not others.
If anyone thinks this is alarmist, then I would ask just why we are holding regular "code" drills at our schools, practicing barricading the doors and turning of the lights and being quiet. Or perhaps such things are merely "alarmist" too?
In 2010 we had a shelter-in -place at Gunn because a student had brought a gun onto the campus, which was swarming with police. Lights were out in classrooms, desk piled against doors, and teachers and students all crouched on the floors. Believe me, no district official was in any danger; a shooter naturally goes to a classroom, with a teacher, to do as much killing as he can before being taken down, in the end, by police.
Why do people in this district not speak of this reality and show a little more gratitude and kindness to those willing to shelter their children with their own bodies?
For, have we not already seen, in this current case, that the violence was not directed against the superintendent or principal or board members, but at two teachers? Do we really doubt that, if we want our teachers to be willing to give their lives as part of their profession, we ought to treat them with a little more respect, and even, god forbid, awe?
These things are real, not hyperbole. And I would advise the teachers to cast aside their shyness and press this issue.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
45 minutes ago
Registered user
45 minutes ago
Good questions raised by Marc Vincenti...I used to play a fun game with my friends. Those soup cans got a beating!