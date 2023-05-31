Arts

Murals Festival puts Palo Alto's California Avenue in full bloom this summer

A trio of botanical-inspired murals brings vibrant artworks to walls and the street

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 31, 2023, 6:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A mural of vibrant marigolds by artist Nicole Ponsler will greet commuters as they pass Palo Alto Central (149 California Ave.) on their way to or from the nearby Caltrain station. Concept sketch courtesy Nicole Ponsler.

It's not often that city governments actually encourage painting on buildings and the street, let alone invite the public to watch, but some spots around Palo Alto's California Avenue District will soon be blooming with a trio of colorful murals, courtesy of Palo Alto's Public Art Program.

The program is hosting the first California Avenue Murals Festival, kicking off Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and running through June 9. The event will bring three large-scale, temporary murals by Bay Area and northern California artists to the walls of two businesses and a neighborhood intersection.

Olivia Losee-Unger took inspiration from night-blooming moonflowers for her mural for the side of Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels (477 California Ave., near El Camino Real), seen here in digital proposal sketch. Courtesy Olivia Losee-Unger.

The wall pieces will greet visitors at either end of the California Avenue business district, with Olivia Losee-Unger painting the side of Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels (477 California Ave., near El Camino Real) with graceful trumpet-shaped moonflowers while Nicole Ponsler brings vibrant variegated orange marigolds to Palo Alto Central (149 California Ave.) near the Caltrain station.

Paz de la Calzada's botanical-inspired piece will bring a colorful touch of nature to the central intersection of California Avenue and Ash Street. Concept sketch courtesy Paz de la Calzada.

Paz de la Calzada's swirling green botanical-inspired piece will take shape at the central intersection of California Avenue and Ash Street.

The public can meet the artists and see them work throughout the day on June 1.

The kickoff takes place June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along California Avenue between El Camino Real and Park Boulevard, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Artists, from left, Olivia Losee-Unger, Paz de la Calzada and Nicole Ponsler are painting murals in Palo Alto's California Avenue District in the neighborhood's first Murals Festival, presented by the Palo Alto Public Art Program. Photos courtesy Palo Alto Public Art Program.

