Murals Festival puts Palo Alto's California Avenue in full bloom this summer

It's not often that city governments actually encourage painting on buildings and the street, let alone invite the public to watch, but some spots around Palo Alto's California Avenue District will soon be blooming with a trio of colorful murals, courtesy of Palo Alto's Public Art Program.

The program is hosting the first California Avenue Murals Festival, kicking off Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and running through June 9. The event will bring three large-scale, temporary murals by Bay Area and northern California artists to the walls of two businesses and a neighborhood intersection.

The wall pieces will greet visitors at either end of the California Avenue business district, with Olivia Losee-Unger painting the side of Izzy’s Brooklyn Bagels (477 California Ave., near El Camino Real) with graceful trumpet-shaped moonflowers while Nicole Ponsler brings vibrant variegated orange marigolds to Palo Alto Central (149 California Ave.) near the Caltrain station.

Paz de la Calzada's swirling green botanical-inspired piece will take shape at the central intersection of California Avenue and Ash Street.

The public can meet the artists and see them work throughout the day on June 1.