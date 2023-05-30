Renovations further delay Stanford Theatre reopening

Fans of classic movies will have to wait a bit longer to catch their favorites back on the big screen. Vintage movie palace the Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Tuesday, May 30, that it will likely reopen in July or August rather than June, as initially projected.

Additional work on the venue's heating and air conditioning systems, plus other improvements have delayed the theater's full reopening, according to the social media post. The announcement was also shared on the theater's website.

The downtown Palo Alto theater briefly reopened in summer 2022 for three months with a program that highlighted a variety of classic films. But renovations undertaken while the theater was shuttered during the pandemic shutdown had not yet been completed — in particular improvements to the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems — leading the theater to close once again in the fall. The ongoing construction also scrapped plans last December for the theater's popular annual screening of the 1946 holiday favorite "It's a Wonderful Life."

