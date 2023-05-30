Police: Thieves rip $6K necklace from woman's neck

Atherton police are looking for a pair who forcibly removed a $6,000 necklace from a woman on Sunday afternoon, May 28, in Atherton before fleeing the scene, according to a police news bulletin.

The robbery took place on the first block of Holbrook Lane, which is near Middlefield Road, at 2:34 p.m. The woman suffered minor scratches to the back of her neck, according to Cmdr. Dan Larsen.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic man wearing a black T-shirt and Hispanic woman.

The suspects were likely driving a white or silver BMW X3 SUV with no front plate and a covered rear plate, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.