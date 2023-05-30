News

Police: Thieves rip $6K necklace from woman's neck

Robbery took place on Sunday in Atherton

Uploaded: Tue, May 30, 2023, 6:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Atherton police are looking for a pair who forcibly removed a $6,000 necklace from a woman on Sunday afternoon, May 28, in Atherton before fleeing the scene, according to a police news bulletin.

The robbery took place on the first block of Holbrook Lane, which is near Middlefield Road, at 2:34 p.m. The woman suffered minor scratches to the back of her neck, according to Cmdr. Dan Larsen.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic man wearing a black T-shirt and Hispanic woman.

The suspects were likely driving a white or silver BMW X3 SUV with no front plate and a covered rear plate, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police: Thieves rip $6K necklace from woman's neck

Robbery took place on Sunday in Atherton

Uploaded: Tue, May 30, 2023, 6:17 pm

Atherton police are looking for a pair who forcibly removed a $6,000 necklace from a woman on Sunday afternoon, May 28, in Atherton before fleeing the scene, according to a police news bulletin.

The robbery took place on the first block of Holbrook Lane, which is near Middlefield Road, at 2:34 p.m. The woman suffered minor scratches to the back of her neck, according to Cmdr. Dan Larsen.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic man wearing a black T-shirt and Hispanic woman.

The suspects were likely driving a white or silver BMW X3 SUV with no front plate and a covered rear plate, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.