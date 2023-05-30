Jail inmate stabs two deputies with makeshift knife, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reports

Two Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were stabbed by an inmate at the Main Jail in an alleged unprovoked attack Sunday, according to sheriff's officials.

At about 7:20 p.m. on May 28, the inmate allegedly left his cell in Module 6B and attacked the deputies with a "jail-made" knife.

He was eventually restrained with the help of additional deputies but not before allegedly stabbing the first two in their hands and shoulders.

The deputies were taken to a hospital and treated for moderate lacerations and puncture wounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The names of the inmate and deputies weren't released.