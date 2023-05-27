Police calls: A felony threat with intent to terrorize, grand theft

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 6 - 12. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

In total, 14 people were arrested.

Violence related

Everett Avenue, 4/25, 11:17 a.m.; threaten crime with intent to terrorize (felony)

Pasteur Drive, 5/3, 2 p.m.; battery

Old Trace Road, 5/3, 6:53 p.m.; battery