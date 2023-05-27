News

Police calls: A felony threat with intent to terrorize, grand theft

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 6 - 12. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

In total, 14 people were arrested.

Violence related

Everett Avenue, 4/25, 11:17 a.m.; threaten crime with intent to terrorize (felony)

Pasteur Drive, 5/3, 2 p.m.; battery

Old Trace Road, 5/3, 6:53 p.m.; battery

Loma Verde Avenue/Ramona Street, 5/10, 4:52 p.m.; Obstructing/resisting an executive officer — aggravated

Theft related

Identity theft 1

Forgery 1

Grand theft 3

Petty theft 3

Alcohol or drug related

Driving under the influence 2

Drinking in public 1

Possession of drugs 1

Vehicle related

Auto theft 1

Display unlawful registration 3

Driving w/ suspended license 1

Financial elder abuse 1

Parking/driving violation 1

Vehicle accident/injury 5

Vehicle accident/no injury 3

Miscellaneous

APS referral 1

Death unattended 1

Medical assist 1

Mental health evaluation 3

Missing person 1

Obstructing/resisting a public/peace officer/emergency med tech 1

Outside warrant arrest 3

Public nuisance 2

Suspicious circumstances 2

Threats 1

Trespassing 2

Total number of people arrested: 14

