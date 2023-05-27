Police calls: A felony threat with intent to terrorize, grand theft

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of May 6 - 12. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
In total, 14 people were arrested.
Violence related
Everett Avenue, 4/25, 11:17 a.m.; threaten crime with intent to terrorize (felony)
Pasteur Drive, 5/3, 2 p.m.; battery
Old Trace Road, 5/3, 6:53 p.m.; battery
Loma Verde Avenue/Ramona Street, 5/10, 4:52 p.m.; Obstructing/resisting an executive officer — aggravated
Theft related
Identity theft 1
Forgery 1
Grand theft 3
Petty theft 3
Alcohol or drug related
Driving under the influence 2
Drinking in public 1
Possession of drugs 1
Vehicle related
Auto theft 1
Display unlawful registration 3
Driving w/ suspended license 1
Financial elder abuse 1
Parking/driving violation 1
Vehicle accident/injury 5
Vehicle accident/no injury 3
Miscellaneous
APS referral 1
Death unattended 1
Medical assist 1
Mental health evaluation 3
Missing person 1
Obstructing/resisting a public/peace officer/emergency med tech 1
Outside warrant arrest 3
Public nuisance 2
Suspicious circumstances 2
Threats 1
Trespassing 2
Total number of people arrested: 14
