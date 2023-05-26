News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Ventura area plan, rental registry, 4-story mixed-use building

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings next week

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 29.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to wrap up its review of the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a study session on the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan and discuss the establishment of a rental registry program. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold study sessions on the draft North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan and a proposal at 640 Waverley St. to replace a home with a 4-story mixed-use development. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

