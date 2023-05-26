Police: Reported gunshot noises were likely fireworks

A series of alarmingly loud noises that some Palo Alto residents reported to police early Friday morning, May 26, were likely fireworks, Palo Alto police Sgt. Dan Pojanamat said.

The police department received five calls reporting possible gunshots at 3:25 a.m. One caller said they thought the bangs were from Palo Alto High School at 50 Embarcadero Road, but other callers said the sounds were from closer to downtown. One person on Twitter described the noise as a “series of explosions.”

Officers checked the area and did not locate anything amiss.

"We believe the noises were likely fireworks. No crime reports were generated, nor has any damage since been reported to us as of 10 a.m. this morning," Pojanamat said.

Some residents said on social media and by email that they heard at least 10 bangs.