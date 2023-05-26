News

Find out which public services are closed this Memorial Day

Public transportation to run on modified schedules, City Hall and libraries to close

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29, 2023. Courtesy Shutterstock.

Memorial Day is coming up, and many public services will be closed or operating on modified schedules.

Find a list of local services and their Memorial Day schedules below.

City services

City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch services will operate normally. Records and administration offices will be closed.

Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

Garbage pickup: Garbage, recycling and compost pickup will continue as scheduled.

Transportation

Caltrain: Caltrain will run on a weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA services will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

Palo Alto Unified School District: PAUSD schools will be closed. For more information, visit pausd.org.

Federal, state offices

U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed for the holiday. Regular mail will not be delivered. For more information, visit about.usps.com.

