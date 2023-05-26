Find out which public services are closed this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming up, and many public services will be closed or operating on modified schedules.
Find a list of local services and their Memorial Day schedules below.
City services
City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.
Police, fire: Police, fire and emergency dispatch services will operate normally. Records and administration offices will be closed.
Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.
Garbage pickup: Garbage, recycling and compost pickup will continue as scheduled.
Transportation
Caltrain: Caltrain will run on a weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA services will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.
Schools
Palo Alto Unified School District: PAUSD schools will be closed. For more information, visit pausd.org.
Federal, state offices
U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed for the holiday. Regular mail will not be delivered. For more information, visit about.usps.com.
