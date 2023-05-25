Menlo Park doctor sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

A Menlo Park doctor was sentenced Wednesday, May 24, in federal court to two years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Joseph Andrew Mollick, 60, had pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession of child porn, according a news release on Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.

An oncologist hematologist affiliated with several Bay Area hospitals, Mollick admitted he used the social media app Kik in August 2019 to upload child porn involving a girl having sex with a man.

Prosecutors allege he also possessed at least 2,000 images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his personal laptop.

He was sentenced to two years in prison by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria. The judge also ordered 60 months' supervised release after his prison term and fined him $25,000.