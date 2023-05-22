News

3 dead, 5 hospitalized after chain reaction collision on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale

The 3 are killed after getting out of their vehicles

by Thomas Hughes / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 9:24 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Courtesy Getty Images.

Three people died and five others were hospitalized after a chain reaction collision on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue in Sunnyvale early Monday morning.

All lanes of Highway 101 in both directions were shut down following the 12:28 a.m. collision and remained closed as of 8:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Ross Lee.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Lawrence Expressway during the closure. Southbound vehicles were diverted onto N. Mathilda Avenue.

The collision is under investigation. Preliminary information gathered by CHP indicated that a Ford pickup truck traveling north stuck the center divider and became immobilized, blocking some northbound lanes.

Vehicles then collided with the pickup and blocked the northbound lanes.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Three occupants of the vehicles got out and were standing near their vehicles when another vehicle collided with them, causing two to be thrown into the southbound lanes, where another vehicle struck them, according to Lee.

In total, six vehicles were involved in the chain reaction.

All lanes on Highway 101 were reopened around 9:10 a.m.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

3 dead, 5 hospitalized after chain reaction collision on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale

The 3 are killed after getting out of their vehicles

by Thomas Hughes / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2023, 9:24 am

Three people died and five others were hospitalized after a chain reaction collision on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue in Sunnyvale early Monday morning.

All lanes of Highway 101 in both directions were shut down following the 12:28 a.m. collision and remained closed as of 8:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Ross Lee.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Lawrence Expressway during the closure. Southbound vehicles were diverted onto N. Mathilda Avenue.

The collision is under investigation. Preliminary information gathered by CHP indicated that a Ford pickup truck traveling north stuck the center divider and became immobilized, blocking some northbound lanes.

Vehicles then collided with the pickup and blocked the northbound lanes.

Three occupants of the vehicles got out and were standing near their vehicles when another vehicle collided with them, causing two to be thrown into the southbound lanes, where another vehicle struck them, according to Lee.

In total, six vehicles were involved in the chain reaction.

All lanes on Highway 101 were reopened around 9:10 a.m.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
4 hours ago

This sort of thing scares me. Staying in the vehicle after a collision on a highway is safer, unless of course there is a fire!

So sad to hear this, condolences to all those involved, RIP.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

ALB
Registered user
College Terrace
3 hours ago
ALB, College Terrace
Registered user
3 hours ago

This is tragic beyond belief. 101 is crazy. Condolences to families whose relatives were killed in this violent accident.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.