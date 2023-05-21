Around Town: Expanded Light Tree Apartments in East Palo Alto crosses the finish line

In the latest column, read news about the grand reopening of the expanded Light Tree Apartments in East Palo Alto and a recap of last weekend's Stanford Powwow.
NEW LIFE … Light Tree Apartments in East Palo Alto celebrated its expansion with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 12, which just happened to coincide with Affordable Housing Month.
The development at 1805 E. Bayshore Road now includes 185 apartments and townhomes of which 128 are new, and 57 are renovated. The project was a collaboration between nonprofits Eden Housing and EPA Can Do, as well as the city of East Palo Alto.
Built in 1966 on a 3-acre plot with 94 affordable apartments, the renovation nearly doubled the number of homes on the site. The improved Light Tree includes residences for low-income families, former foster youth and people with disabilities.
Local elected officials were scheduled to appear at the May 12 event, including state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo; San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum; East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier; and representatives for U.S. Reps. Kevin Mullin and Anna Eshoo and state Assembly member Diane Papan. The guest list also included Denise Jauregui, executive director of Housing Choices, and the leadership teams from Eden Housing and EPA Can Do.
A CELEBRATION OF CULTURES … The 52nd annual Stanford Powwow returned to the university's Eucalyptus Grove last weekend, giving community members a chance to embrace Native American and Indigenous communities.
The free three-day event, which was held May 12-14, ran under the theme of "Intertribal Unity." The Powwow's energy was captured in Stanford's recap video published on May 17. The footage shows food and clothing, as well as items from vendors such as jewelry, dreamcatchers and crafts.
"I see it as an opportunity for other people to see a part of my culture and other people's cultures and just enjoy the weekend," Nena Dorame, co-chair of the Powwow, said in the video. The event draws an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 each year and is one of the larger powwows across the country, according to Dorame.
"I think it's an awesome experience because you really get to see some of the similarities and some of the really big differences between different tribes in the regalia especially," fellow co-chair Landon Swopes said in the video. "It is a fantastic cultural opportunity."
