PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning code revisions to restrict firearms sales; review of union contract reopeners

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the appointment of the next city clerk and to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with unrepresented employees. The council will then consider zoning code revisions to restrict firearms sales and implement housing legislation such as SB 9. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review union contract reopeners for next school year and hear recommendations from an ad hoc committee assigned to review student behavior at the elementary school level. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the conceptual plan for implementation of a quiet zone at Palo Alto Avenue and approve refined conceptual plans for the partial-underpass alternative at Churchill Avenue and the underpass alternative at Meadow Drive and Charleston Road. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.primegov.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a workplan retreat at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in the Matadero Room at Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road. The full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.