News

Palo Alto police calls: Grand theft incidents and warrants

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 11:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Police cars. Courtesy Getty Images.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police:

Palo Alto, April 29-May 5

Violence related

Emerson Street, 4/28, 9:30 p.m.; battery

University Avenue, 5/02, 12;49 p.m., battery

Theft related

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

Burglary 1

Fraud 2

Grand theft 5

Organized retail theft 1

Petty theft 3

Vehicle related

Hit & Run 2

Theft from auto 1

Vehicle accident/injury 3

Vehicle accident/noninjury 4

Alcohol or drug related

Driving under influence 1

Possession of unlawful paraphernalia 2

Miscellaneous

Arson 2

Court order violation 1

Disorderly conduct 3

Found property 1

Medical assist 1

Mental health evaluation 4

Mising person found 1

Public nuisance 2

Recovered vehicle 1

Suspicious circumstances 3

Threats 1

Unlawful possession of tear gas weapon 1

Vandalism 1

Vehicle tow 1

Warrant 6

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Palo Alto police calls: Grand theft incidents and warrants

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 11:58 am

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police:

Palo Alto, April 29-May 5

Violence related

Emerson Street, 4/28, 9:30 p.m.; battery

University Avenue, 5/02, 12;49 p.m., battery

Theft related

Burglary 1

Fraud 2

Grand theft 5

Organized retail theft 1

Petty theft 3

Vehicle related

Hit & Run 2

Theft from auto 1

Vehicle accident/injury 3

Vehicle accident/noninjury 4

Alcohol or drug related

Driving under influence 1

Possession of unlawful paraphernalia 2

Miscellaneous

Arson 2

Court order violation 1

Disorderly conduct 3

Found property 1

Medical assist 1

Mental health evaluation 4

Mising person found 1

Public nuisance 2

Recovered vehicle 1

Suspicious circumstances 3

Threats 1

Unlawful possession of tear gas weapon 1

Vandalism 1

Vehicle tow 1

Warrant 6

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.