Palo Alto police calls: Grand theft incidents and warrants

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police:
Palo Alto, April 29-May 5
Violence related
Emerson Street, 4/28, 9:30 p.m.; battery
University Avenue, 5/02, 12;49 p.m., battery
Theft related
Burglary 1
Fraud 2
Grand theft 5
Organized retail theft 1
Petty theft 3
Vehicle related
Hit & Run 2
Theft from auto 1
Vehicle accident/injury 3
Vehicle accident/noninjury 4
Alcohol or drug related
Driving under influence 1
Possession of unlawful paraphernalia 2
Miscellaneous
Arson 2
Court order violation 1
Disorderly conduct 3
Found property 1
Medical assist 1
Mental health evaluation 4
Mising person found 1
Public nuisance 2
Recovered vehicle 1
Suspicious circumstances 3
Threats 1
Unlawful possession of tear gas weapon 1
Vandalism 1
Vehicle tow 1
Warrant 6
