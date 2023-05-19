Lythcott-Haims finds allies in her challenge over speaking fees

As Julie Lythcott-Haims prepares to challenge a recent Fair Political Practice Commission determination that would limit her speaking engagements, she is finding key allies, including the commission's former chair.
Lythcott-Haims, an author who was elected to the Palo Alto City Council last year, is scheduled to make her case to the commission at its next meeting on June 15. She and her attorneys are requesting that the commission reverse the recommendations that FPPC's legal staff made in an April 7 advice letter.
The agency, which serves as California's political watchdog, had informed Lythcott-Haims in the letter last month that she may not accept payment for any public speaking engagement if income from these engagements exceeds 50% of the business's income in the 12 months prior to the engagement. The agency also concluded that she may not accept payment for a speaking engagement if more than 50% of the hours spent on this business is "devoted to the preparation and/or delivery of speeches prior to the speaking engagement."
"Moving forward, she will only be able to receive compensation for speeches and other public talks so long as speech making is not the predominant activity of her business," the letter from FPPC General Counsel Dave Bainbridge and Assistant General Counsel Brian Lau wrote.
Lythcott-Haims, a bestselling author who has published three books in the past decade, took issue with the ruling, arguing that the law banning public officials from receiving honorariums was intended to target corruption and that her speaking engagements which pertain to subjects such as education, parenting and racial identity — have nothing to do with her public business. [She told this news organization in an interview last month that she when she was planning to run last August she was advised by an attorney that the FPPC regulations on honorariums would not apply to her. Once she was elected, she conferred with the city attorney's office and decided to seek FPPC's guidance.
"I knew the question had to be answered," Lythcott-Haims said. "I knew the FPPC regulation might apply to someone like me."
Gary Winuk, the attorney who is representing Lythcott-Haims in the FPPC challenge, argued in a May 15 letter to the commission that Lythcott-Haims has a "longstanding, bona fide business that predates her public service."
"The payments she received for her book talks and workshops are based on the specialized expertise she has developed in the course of her extensive research and publication of three books," Winuk wrote. "These book talks and workshops are completely unrelated to her service on the Palo Alto City Council and do not in any way trigger the potential harms against which the Honorarium ban seeks to protect. Thus, her book talks and workshops/seminars should not be considered 'speeches' and, therefore, the making of 'speeches' should not be considered the predominant activity of her business and should not be prohibited under the Honorarium rules."
To reverse the advice letter, Lythcott-Haims needs to persuade the five-member commission, which meets monthly. She was scheduled to make her case at the commission's May 18 meeting but the meeting was canceled and she is now on the June 15 agenda.
Meanwhile, she has found several key allies. One is Anne Ravel, former chair of the FPPC board. Ravel wrote in her letter to the FPPC that the agency's interpretation of honorarium rules "makes no sense whatsoever."
"If she is receiving money from her constituents for speeches and writings, then certainly there can be a conflict of interest which should be disclosed and should not be permissible," Ravel wrote in a May 13 letter. "But when the money received by an elected official is not earned in her jurisdiction and is the way that she supports her family — there is no conflict and no rational reason to find her in violation of her obligations as an elected local official by the California FPPC."
The League of California Cities, which has a special committee devoted to FPPC issues, also weighed in on Lythcott-Haims' behalf. Rebecca L. Moon, who chairs the League of California Cities FPPC Committee, wrote in a letter to the FPPC that for many, being on the City Council provides very little pay.
"As such, council members — who are increasingly coming from diverse economic backgrounds — must often continue their professions while serving as elected officials," Moon wrote.
The League of Cities committee recommended that the watchdog agency refine its definitions of "speech given" and "predominant activity" to retain the purpose of the honorarium ban (avoiding potential for corruption) while ensuring that those who want to participate in government can earn a living and that city councils reflect their communities, the letter states.
The California Political Attorneys Association, a nonprofit that focuses on campaign and election laws, also submitted a letter in support of Lythcott-Haims. The organization recommended that the FPPC revise its regulations so that honorarium would only be limited for payments for speeches from those who live or do business in the public official's jurisdictions, which the group argued would be consistent with other financial interest reporting and conflict of interest rules.
The organization also recommended that the definition of "speech given" should not apply to bona fide businesses in which speeches are "part of a longstanding business and integral to the business activities."
"Situations such as Ms. Lythcott-Haims demonstrate the need to refine the interpretation of the terms 'speech given' and/or 'predominant activity' to preserve the purpose of the honorarium ban — avoiding the potential for corruption by prohibiting payments to candidates and public officials by those who have business before their public entities — while preserving the rights of those to participate in government while earning a living," CPAA President Ashlee Titus wrote.
Editor's note: This story had been modified to clarify that it was the city attorney who advised Lythcott-Haims that the FPPC regulation might apply after she won a council seat.
Comments
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Not surprisingly for PAO. you didn't interview anyone opposing her move to turn this to an issue AFTER so much time and money was spent on the election or even mention why the opponents oppose this move.
Again, anyone who paid attention during the campaign heard her say that she was more interested in addressing the big issues NATIONALLY than in focusing on the CITY issues that City Council deals with, including staff oversight which she said she considered "nitpicking" -- this in a city where it takes a DECADE to fix a major problem with traffic lights on one of the 3 access roads to 101.
Registered user
College Terrace
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I ask if these letter-writing supporters of JLH affiliated with the FPPC found the law to be so unfair why now are they seeking to change it? Were the letter writers moved to opine by the attorney for council member? He too was associated with the FPPC.
Registered user
Community Center
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Given that many of JLH's campaign contributors were outside the jurisdiction of Pao Alto but seeked to influence policy within Palo Alto (e.g. developers), activists and others to curry favor for her national ambitions, it seems naive to think that only limiting payers of her speaking engagements in Palo Alto is sufficient to prevent possible corruption.
Registered user
Professorville
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Perhaps there can be Palo Alto residents providing their opinion on this issue. It seems prudent to ask for the opinions of both sides -- do due diligence in my opinion.
Registered user
Palo Verde
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Speeches and public appearances enhance a candidates electoral prospects. When they also are a principle portion of the elected’s family income, how could we NOT perceive the candidate to be beholden to and open to influence, on ANY topic, from those who fund them.
Of course paying for speeches on those subjects could be influence seeking. If an elected shows proclivity or potential to vote my way on ANY issue (e.g., land use, police reform, spending, etc), I benefit from raising that elected’s profile. I also might get special access to that elected (they’ll be more likely to take my call). And bonus, I get to do it without anybody ever knowing I’d helped buy that seat and associated access.
At the very least, if they weaken the rules to allow this exception, they should also strengthen transparency (require specific public reporting of all orgs and individuals paying including precise amounts).
Registered user
Menlo Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Here's what opponents have been saying: the law is the law and, as a Harvard-educated lawyer, she knew about it when she ran and therefore shouldn't have run. This is a funny way of looking at things. The law evolves constantly in response to cultural changes and unforeseen circumstances. Here, an insightful, nationally acclaimed writer and educator has, through her success as a paid lecturer, carved out enough flexibility to serve her city as a council member. She is not speaking about municipal governance, nor is she hired by/speaking to people who have financial or other interest in the decisions she makes in Palo Alto. Her speaking does not violate the spirit of the law, so it is reasonable to ask the state revisit and update it. In fact, I'd say she is doing our state a service by allowing herself to be a test case.
Ironically, had she remained at Stanford, she'd have had less time to serve/more conflicts of interest–and yet she could have run for office and simply recused herself on a case-by-case basis (as Menlo Park council member Drew Combs, who works for Meta, does.) Why should that same rule not apply here? As long as she recuses herself appropriately in the unlikely event of an actual conflict of interest (e.g. if the Blake School in Minnesota, where she's speaking about how to raise an adult, were applying to open a campus in Palo Alto), I don't see the issue.
I've also seen opponents complaining that she is famous and has a national lens on things, as if that should be disqualifying. Again, I ask: is this affecting her ability to do her job? Is she skipping council meetings for speaking engagements? Is she showing up demonstrably less prepared for meetings than her colleagues? Is she engaging less with constituents? If not – who cares? (Answer: the same people who fought to keep her from being elected in the first place–Hi Dave Price!–are now deeply, loudly concerned. Let's hope that most constituents have enough common sense to tune them out.)
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
“anon from Palo verde” has a truly reasoned and principled response to the situation which is after all not about an individual but fairness and transparency in government as a principle in democracy.
Registered user
Downtown North
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The purpose of the Political Reform Act of 1974 is to prevent conflicts of interest for elected officials and staff of public agencies. Councilmember Lythcott-Haims’ attorney makes solid arguments backed by a history of advice letters that have allowed exceptions to the speech definition. He also cites the 1995 Legislative Counsel’s Digest (LCD) for SB 701, an amendment to the Political Reform Act, which provides a narrative of the intention of the bill. I think this is the most compelling argument in favor of Ms. Lythcott-Haims’ continuing to generate income from public speaking. The LCD explains that state officials are only restricted on gifts and honoraria if it is income that is required to be reported on FPPC Form 700. It then states: “This bill would reorganize the gift limitation and honoraria prohibition provisions of the act so that the rules currently applicable to state officials and candidates are made equally applicable to local officials and candidates, meaning that these provisions will only apply to local officials and candidates if a gift or honorarium received by the official or candidate is required to be reported on his or her statement of economic interests.” See Web Link
Ms. Lythcott-Haims’ public speaking engagements are not reportable on her Form 700 and therefore under the original intent of the law would be exempt.
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Such desperate thrashing around for arguments to legitimize expunging from city leadership an exquisitely qualified member of PACC who prevailed in a very competitive election on a platform of moving the city to provide more housing. Sore losers demand that the FPPC rule that she either sacrifice much of her livelihood or abandon the position Palo Alto voters chose her to fill last November. This despite the fact that there is a procedure available and often used, as in this case, to challenge whether the overall intent of the law is properly addressed by a particular ruling.