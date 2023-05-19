Burglars use sledgehammers to break into Midtown CVS

Two sledgehammer-wielding burglars smashed the front glass doors of the Midtown CVS Pharmacy in Palo Alto on Thursday morning, May 18, making off with $800 in cash, a police spokesperson said.

The break-in occurred at 2701 Middlefield Road shortly before 5 a.m., when the two individuals shattered the front doors and used a pry bar to open a money box located near the self-checkout station.

Surveillance footage showed them leaving the scene in a four-door white sedan. The store's alarm was audible.

The individuals came and left quickly, Philip said. Officers arrived on scene within three minutes of the alarm alert.

They were dressed all in black, with black hoodies and masks. Their gender and other identifying information isn't known, he said.