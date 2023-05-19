News

Burglars use sledgehammers to break into Midtown CVS

Two people take $800 in cash

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2023, 10:31 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two sledgehammer-wielding burglars smashed the front glass doors of the Midtown CVS Pharmacy in Palo Alto on Thursday morning, May 18, making off with $800 in cash, a police spokesperson said.

The break-in occurred at 2701 Middlefield Road shortly before 5 a.m., when the two individuals shattered the front doors and used a pry bar to open a money box located near the self-checkout station.

Surveillance footage showed them leaving the scene in a four-door white sedan. The store's alarm was audible.

The individuals came and left quickly, Philip said. Officers arrived on scene within three minutes of the alarm alert.

They were dressed all in black, with black hoodies and masks. Their gender and other identifying information isn't known, he said.

"When we have these types of smash-and-grab incidents, we check to see if they are doing this in other areas with our other regional partners. The investigation is ongoing," he said.

Anyone with information about the smash-and-grab burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Comments

Silver Linings
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Silver Linings, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
1 hour ago

The day is already here when it’s possible to identify criminals based on their DNA trail—they don’t have to leave fingerprints, just being there sheds DNA. It’s not that long in the offing when crimes like these will be cheap to solve. The store probably had many thousands of dollars in damage and the sense of safety of employees shaken. I look forward to the tech companies bringing cheap DNA tracking for crimes like this to market. (It’s already possible, mainly the ethical implications must be worked out.)

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.