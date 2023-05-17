News

What's happening here? The construction of Palo Alto's Public Safety Building

$118 million project is slated for completion in the fall

by Katherine Lin / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, May 17, 2023
Palo Alto's Public Safety Building, seen here on May 8, 2023, is being built at 250 Sherman Ave. in the California Avenue Business District. Photo by Katherine Lin.

The sound of trucks and power tools have become a common feature on the corner of Park Boulevard and Sherman Avenue near California Avenue in Palo Alto. Pedestrians have to cross the street in order to walk around the massive building being constructed there and may wonder what's under construction. It's the new Public Safety Building, which is the top priority project in the city's Infrastructure Plan, and it is set to be completed later this year.

Where: 250 Sherman Ave., Palo Alto

What: Construction of Public Safety Building (PSB), a three-story building that will house Police Department, Fire Department administration and Emergency Services.

When: March 2021 to Fall 2023

Who: City of Palo Alto; Architect RossDrulisCusenbery; General contractor Swinerton Builders; Construction manager Nova Partners.

Cost: $118.1 million (an additional $687,500 for architectural services was approved on May 15, bringing the total up to $118.8 million)

Impact: The fourth floor of the California Avenue parking garage is being used to house construction materials and will be closed until October 2023. The new Public Safety Building will replace the old police department at 270 Forest Ave., which is no longer up to code. Based on the city's traffic-impact analysis, the new building will not have a significant impact on the surrounding area's traffic.

"What's happening here?" is an occasional Palo Alto Online feature that highlights and explains construction projects around Palo Alto. If you have a candidate for "What's happening here?," please email the address, and a photo if possible, to [email protected]

Comments

4 minutes ago
Gee, for all that money will we get timely police reports? Guess not since PA thinks hiring a part-time "community outreach" member for the failed but costly Junior Museum and Zoo is a more worthwhile expenditure.

Ah, priorities.

