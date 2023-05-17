The sound of trucks and power tools have become a common feature on the corner of Park Boulevard and Sherman Avenue near California Avenue in Palo Alto. Pedestrians have to cross the street in order to walk around the massive building being constructed there and may wonder what's under construction. It's the new Public Safety Building, which is the top priority project in the city's Infrastructure Plan , and it is set to be completed later this year.

Impact: The fourth floor of the California Avenue parking garage is being used to house construction materials and will be closed until October 2023. The new Public Safety Building will replace the old police department at 270 Forest Ave., which is no longer up to code. Based on the city's traffic-impact analysis, the new building will not have a significant impact on the surrounding area's traffic.

What's happening here? The construction of Palo Alto's Public Safety Building

$118 million project is slated for completion in the fall