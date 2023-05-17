Ripped pride flag found at First Lutheran Church under investigation as hate crime

A pride flag that was found ripped at First Lutheran Church in Palo Alto on Tuesday, May 16, is under investigation as a hate crime, police said.

A church employee called police dispatch to report the vandalism at 600 Homer Ave. shortly before 11 a.m., according to a police press release.

Police determined that the flag and its mounting bracket set up outside the church had been taken down and left on the ground sometime between May 7 and 11, according to the release. The wall where the flag was on display also was damaged.

The department had no information on a suspect as of Wednesday morning, May 17. Investigators have not found a tie between the vandalism at First Lutheran and other past hate-crime vandalism cases.

"The city of Palo Alto strongly denounces hate crimes of all kinds," the press release states.