Ripped pride flag found at First Lutheran Church under investigation as hate crime

A pride flag that was found ripped at First Lutheran Church in Palo Alto on Tuesday, May 16, is under investigation as a hate crime, police said.
A church employee called police dispatch to report the vandalism at 600 Homer Ave. shortly before 11 a.m., according to a police press release.
Police determined that the flag and its mounting bracket set up outside the church had been taken down and left on the ground sometime between May 7 and 11, according to the release. The wall where the flag was on display also was damaged.
The department had no information on a suspect as of Wednesday morning, May 17. Investigators have not found a tie between the vandalism at First Lutheran and other past hate-crime vandalism cases.
"The city of Palo Alto strongly denounces hate crimes of all kinds," the press release states.
Anyone with information about the vandalism case at First Lutheran or any other hate crimes is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or 911 in the event of an emergency. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
