A longtime Sacramento critic, Lydia Kou announces run for state Assembly

Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou, a staunch critic of California's approach to encourage more housing, announced on Monday, May 15, that she plans to run for the state Assembly.
Kou, a Realtor who has been serving on the City Council since 2016 and is now in her second term, hopes to win a seat in a district currently being represented by Assembly member Marc Berman, another former Palo Alto City Council member, in the 2024 election. The 23rd Assembly District includes Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Atherton, Woodside, Pacifica, Ladera, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Portola Valley, Saratoga and Campbell.
Though both are Democrats, Berman and Kou have significant policy differences. While Berman has been a reliable vote of support for recent housing bills that have created streamlined and by-right processes for housing developments, Kou has strongly opposed these laws, characterizing them as an attack on local control. In March, she used her "State of the City" speech as a platform to attack recent Sacramento bills such as Senate Bill 9, which allows split lots in single-family zones; SB 10, which creates a process for cities to build at higher densities in transit-rich areas than underlying zoning would normally allow; and SB 35, which created a streamlined approval process for housing projects in jurisdictions that fail to meet their housing quotas.
She had referred to the methodology used to develop the housing quotas as "highly flawed," called the numbers "widely inflated" and criticized the housing laws for failing to provide "genuine affordable housing." She also blamed "developer-friendly legislators" for raising Regional Housing Needs Allocation targets to "unrealistic levels," to ensure that most cities will fail to meet their targets.
On the local level, Kou has established a reputation as a tough critic of new developments and a stalwart of the council's slow-growth political camp, often referred to as "residentialists." Last week, she was the only council member who voted against adopting the new Housing Element, arguing that the entire process is based on misguided mandates from Sacramento.
"There is little evidence that these Housing Elements … actually address the high cost of living, the housing affordability crisis," she said at the May 8 meeting. "Furthermore, the state bills that rewrote the number of housing units that need to be built are flawed beyond logic," she said.
In her May 15 announcement, Kou said she wants to move to the Assembly to "fight for new approaches to addressing homelessness, crime, affordable housing and the rising cost of living." The top priority on her list would be to stop politicians who she claims are "taking away local democracy by putting developers in charge of land use and silencing local communities." Kou also said she would address homelessness by building more shelters and giving local governments the power to require that people use that shelter, rather than sleep on the streets.
She also wants to see a greater emphasis on mental health and training for individuals as they transition from homelessness. Focusing solely on housing construction in insufficient, she told this publication.
"I really think we need to kind of also invest in mental health part of it and drug treatment ... They have to be mentally on the path in order to be get into training for a job and then work their way to a stable housing," Kou said. "We're just building, building and building and it's not really solving the problem with homelessness."
She also said she supports taking on "career criminals" by making sure there are consequences for individuals who commit repeated thefts and other crime. This may include revisiting Prop. 47, a 2014 initiative that reclassified various drug offenses and other non-violent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. The goal, she said, is to make sure criminals face consequences.
"When something bad happens, we expect police officers to do their jobs. When officers do their jobs and then we turn around and the problem is not addressed and we let the (offenders) go, it's a revolving door," Kou said. "It doesn't help police officers and it doesn't help the people who are harmed."
Kou also said she would like to curb government spending by reconsidering major projects like the extension of Caltrain to downtown San Francisco. She told this publication that she is undeterred by the barriers of challenging an incumbent.
"We live in a democratic society, so it's up to the people: If they want to see change, they can elect me. If they want status quo, they can stick with whomever they want," Kou said.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Lydia Kou would be so much better than Marc Berman.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Well I'll definitely be voting for Lydia Kou. I don't think people realize what Marc Berman is voting for in Sacramento, like SB10. Marc consistently votes for single family neighborhoods to be upzoned to high density multi-family.
Registered user
Barron Park
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
I welcome Lydia Kou to represent the 23rd Assembly district as a much-needed voice for sensible city planning. We should be very fortunate to replace developer-funded pro-growth Berman with Kou.
Koui has consistently fought back against housing mandates and over-reach that are made by unelected bureaucrats in Sacramento. These mandates are backed by anti-democratic housing bills, such as State Senator Scott Wiener's bills SB-35 and SB-2 (Web Link that make it impossible for cities like Palo Alto to determine their residential zoning rules.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
I’m glad to hear that Mayor Kou is running for a state assembly seat in an effort to stop the state takeover of land use regulations in California. The land in Palo Alto and other expensive California towns and cities is just too expensive to realistically build low income housing . The state law SB9 that passed will give us greater density, but not truly affordable housing. We need state funds to help cities like Palo Alto to build truly affordable housing in our area. If I understand it correctly, there used to be a California fund that helped cities with redevelopment.
Registered user
College Terrace
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Mayor Kou listens to residents and is an advocate for truly affordable housing. She does her homework and knows that Sacramento (Berman) is influenced by investment firms, developers and construction lobbies. He disrespected constituents on a zoom town hall addressing SB9. That bill was the central focus of the meeting where Berman refused to answer any politely posed questions. He pushed back and stated that he couldn’t possibly address queries as he is busy with hundreds if not thousands of bills before him. His affect was submissive and condescending. He refused to respond to constituents who wanted answers. He is not respected for his tenure on the Palo Alto City Council. Lydia Kou will go to bat for voters and if elected will fight for democracy.
Registered user
Crescent Park
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
From watching Lydia on council for many years now I'd say she is a real moderate that wants build truly affordable housing for those that need it. I don't know what Berman has done since he's been on the State Assembly, I don't believe he's initiated much and as others have said he has supported a lot of these questionable laws that are lining developers pockets while housing costs have continued to go up.
Lydia listens to the voters and learns. I think her focus on property crime and homeless / mental health are also excellent areas in which the state has blundered. It's time for someone like Lydia to be our representative in Sacramento.
I'm happy to see an alternative choice
Registered user
Professorville
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
WONDERFUL NEWS!!!
Lydia Kou will advocate for Palo Alto as well as towns/cities throughout California to decide how their communities should be structured.
And not let blanket state wide decisions affecting housing etc. be made in Sacramento.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Go Lydia!! She really listens to residents, helps us get answers from the city and does her homework -- unlike Mr. Berman who wasted 200 people's time on a lengthy Zoom re housing where he had no answers, claimed he had "too many bills to review" to focus on housing, promised he or his staff would "research" each question and then failed to respond to any of us.
After wasting 2 hours of our time and pretending to listen, he promptly turned around and voted they way he always intended.
Registered user
Midtown
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Such fantastic news! She takes a reasoned, logical approach to issues and has my vote.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
This is good news indeed. Good luck and thank you to Lydia.
Registered user
Crescent Park
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
I hope she updates her views on homelessness. You can't force people into shelters. That implies if someone doesn't want to stay in a shelter, that they will be put in jail.
She seems to be okay with saying Sacramento can't force cities to do things they don't want to do. I invite her to use that same reasoning to look at *human beings* who are less fortunate than her. She can't just boss them around.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
YEAH! We desperately need to change te direction this state is going in. Great news.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Paly02 - California needs to update the law about not forcing people off the streets. New York City was once a mess, then unhoused people were taken off the streets and housed.
Registered user
College Terrace
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Couldn’t be more enthusiastic about a political race!
Ms Kou is a true public servant who will work for us!!!!
Berman has always been kinda ho hum, he doesn’t appear to be passionate about anything.
Wish him well in his life after public office
Go lydia!!!
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
"That implies if someone doesn't want to stay in a shelter, that they will be put in jail. "
Not at all since the state isn't jailing the homeless, even when they commit crimes like the guy with the bus on El Camino who's repeatedly thrown things at people and threatened them. The state's system is so backed up they can't even handle cases of defendants who are mentally incompetent like the woman who tried to kidnap a kid at knife point last week and whose case was immediately suspended due to the backups.
‘Give me your kid’: Legal proceedings suspended in attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old boy in Hayward
Web Link
Maybe Mayor Kou is just recognizing reality,
Registered user
College Terrace
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I also welcome this news and especially appreciate that she does not intend to go along to get along. That approach has gotten us nowhere. I think the Democratic party chose to support Berman precisely b/c he would go along; he didn't have a compelling record of leadership stemming from his term on the PACC. But, thanks to some PAC, he did garner name-recognition.
Who can forget all those shiny campaign flyers? Name recognition can win an election (unfortunately) but it doesn't deliver what's needed. Courage, intelligence, and independence are needed. Sacramento has been a one-party, group-think kind of place for far too long and the state of our state suffers as a result. It is time for Berman to be challenged and all the better that the challenge is from an independent thinker and voter.
For the record, I am not a Republican. And I will be casting my vote for Lydia Kou.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I am pleased to hear this news that Lydia Kou will run for the CA state assembly and I will support her. She is a commonsense moderate. This helps a wider array of people.
I’ve been repeatedly disappointed in Marc Berman’s far left stances and far left party votes in the CA state assembly.
And yes, I’ve given Berman enough time to have shown his views. I am open minded.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Other than local control (good stance), it seems she’s appealing to mainly Republicans and Indys, using classic GOP bugaboos encouraging fear of crime (despite crime data it’s mostly down) and a homeless scheme based on force and ultimately jail. Both would sharply increase incarceration.
Does she want a return to determinate sentencing or 3 Strikes for crime, which were disasters and racially applied?
What cities would approve locked shelters with guards, or finance jails for non-compilers?
The promise of shelter space for all homeless isn't realistic financially or practically for the State (deficit budget cuts) and cities, and could create more unfunded mandates like state housing demands have.
Lastly, Caltrain, if ever extended would go directly to the Transbay Terminal and is not redundant. The terminal is THE Bay Area transportation hub for multi-modal including but not limited to busses and BART. The new subway, ending in Chinatown, does not go here.
Though I ,a Dem, have never and won’t vote for Berman, Kou’s pronouncements are disappointing.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
A lot of folks have bought into the myth that giving developers everything they want will result in lowering the price of housing, when in fact, it will just make developers very rich. The assumption of highly elastic demand is false, especially for Palo Alto. Some folks assume if you don’t support massive developer giveaways the way Marc Berman does, while ignoring meaningful funding of below market housing needs, you’re a Republican.
Registered user
Green Acres
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I hate to miss her voice on council, but I believe she terms out for council in 2024 anyway, is that correct?
What would be terrific is if either DuBois or Filseth run and win for council again in 2024 and Kou deposes Berman.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I believe Kou is a Democrat, isn’t she? She is one of those rare people who really thinks about every issue and tries to see the different sides. She got into politics because she is driven to solve problems and serve our communities. Berman has been an even greater disappointment than he seemed poised to be. I really hope Kou wins. She is exactly what our state needs.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I will gladly NOT throw a vote her way. Mayor Kou is a really bad ill-informed city elected leader. She shuts out the process of public democratic engagement. Her inquiry in to the doings of City Staff are mis-guided and at times "clueless". I suggest she return to college for a government policy degree and go that route. Last California state leadership role needs is a realtor in Sacramento (Trump already showed how much damage is done on the Federally level) who so obviously has a grudge against State Housing mandates. A crisis we are in due to land speculations and over blown housing prices. This recent stunt appears more about personal power and less about people. And to push her right wing agenda like: More citizen surveylience, less freedoms of our civil rights, more cronyism at the top tier. She's a conservative who fear mongers to get her way. Berman is not too favorable in my opinion either. Yet his office helped a ton of locals get EDD answering when the Calif State Employment Dept stopped answering their phones. While billions of dollars "went missing", Berman worked through to get results for families who were going hungry, without gas, rent... She's a joke to diplomacy, or strong knowledgable women who lead with guts and grit.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I am a life-long Democrat and will be delighted to vote for Kou. Berman is well-intentioned, but misguided In his proposals.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Sacramento is broken, from our failed governor at the top, to those representing us down the list at the local level. It's the result of one party rule for decades. Hopefully, this can be a first small step in making change where it matters most. Failed Democrat/Liberal/Progressive policies have resulted in the state leading the country in homelessness and illegal immigrant population. Our public schools are performing poorly, we have rampant crime increases, the highest taxation rates both corporate and individual and the highest gas prices in the country, poorly managed road maintenance and more.
People are leaving the state in record numbers. Moderate Democrats, Republicans and Independents need to wake up and step up by cleaning house in Sacramento and voting in people with real world problem solving experience from the business sector if we are to turn this around.
I'm happy that she will challenge Berman for his seat and I will gladly vote for her. He's done nothing but play follow the leader and it's not working here or anywhere else in the state. Remember ... you get what you vote for.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Good comments by Easy8 and Silver Linings. Sometimes Lydia struggles to articulate what she wants to say, but she's clear enough to get her message across, loud and clear. I don't want to make any early predictions but I know she's in for a tough battle with a less deserving, but more well funded candidate for the State Assembly. I met and know Marc through my friend, Cory Wolbach, but I never liked the way he behaved and performed on city council. He and Liz Kniss sat next to each other and often whispered in each others ears while a speaker was at the podium. Very rude behavior!
@Native to the BAY. I'm glad you detected some flaws in Berman's record. In my opinion it's been a bad record for the most part, so far. And shame on you for comparing Lou's realty business and success to Trump's.
I also understand her concern about State mandated housing. She is in favor of more housing, and more affordable housing, but only if it's done in the right way. If she gets elected she will push hard for the State to provide financial support to cities to create more housing. Yes, sadly, it will be us taxpayers who eventually get it done, letting the property owners, developers, building contractors, and realty marketeers, to go free and not have to suffer any of the burden.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
@Gale Johnson, thank you. You called it on several fronts:
1) " I know she's in for a tough battle with a less deserving, but more well funded candidate for the State Assembly. " Absolutel. All the deeo-pocketed lobbyists will be throwing money at Berman regardless of his abilities and qualifications -- which a candidate doesn't need if he/she is just going to vote as directed by his backers.
2) "I never liked the way he behaved and performed on city council. He and Liz Kniss sat next to each other and often whispered in each others ears while a speaker was at the podium. Very rude behavior!"
3) "I also understand her concern about State mandated housing. She is in favor of more housing, and more affordable housing, but only if it's done in the right way."
Absolutely. We've repeatedly heard from Berman's backers that they prefer market rate housing while Lydia supports affordable housing. No surprise since Market Rate is more profitable to developers and serves the needs of high-tech employers with well-paid employees.
4)"If she gets elected she will push hard for the State to provide financial support to cities to create more housing."
Without funding for affordable housing it won't get built and will only serve as sloganeering for the Market Rate crew.
Yup. Rude and again, no need to pay attention or dig into the issues if he/she is just going to vote as directed by his backers.
Now that CA's running a deficit which is growing every month -- not at $32 BILLION -- one may well ask where that money's coming from.
Or one should if one is reality-based and interested in moving forward.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I am writing to express my support for Lydia Kou's run for the state Assembly. I have been following her career for many years and I am impressed by her commitment to public service. She is a strong advocate for her constituents and she is always willing to fight for what she believes in.
I believe that Lydia Kou would be an excellent addition to the state Assembly. She has a proven track record of success and she is a passionate leader. She is also a strong voice for the people of Palo Alto and she will fight to ensure that our needs are met.
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Agree w/Online Name that Gale Johnson's comments are on point. Since Gale has stated his age in this forum I add this: we would all be wise to heed his sage observations. He has been around to witness various cycles and numerous types of politicians. I think his opinion is meaningful.
Gale wrote: "but I know she's in for a tough battle with a less deserving, but more well funded candidate for the State Assembly." He's right. So it is the job of voters to not let the Democratic Party or a PAC or some nebulous but powerful cabal strip us of our opportunity to elect who we want in the Assembly. Seats should go to the best person for the job, not the candidate with the most money. At some point we need to STOP letting seats be bought. If we don't, we will have only ourselves to blame for the continuation of the dysfunctional, destructive status quo.
Gale Johnson also commented on how Kniss and Berman would rudely whisper to one another during CC meetings. Right again. Berman usually came across as unprepared; I think he needed to consult with his mentor about what to say and how to vote. It still amazes me that he is in the Assembly instead of Vicki Veenker. Let's get it right this time around and elect Kou. The Assembly needs more women and more independent thinkers.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@GailJohnson. The shame is n mayor Kou. She & former CC members squandered RM Fry’s for a paltry 1.25 acres for low income housing. Kuo and Co want to shackle the poor all together in one heaped zone. Rather than spread us out among commerce, transit, city, school services. Sorely saddened. As a candidates for CC in 2015 she did NOT know what grade separation was? Huh? I say take some seminars in Fair Housing, Public Policy, Government policy. We do not need any more Realtors making decisions for our lives and decline in quality of lives. And of LaComida senior low income lunches at Avenida's . Gone on her watch. Aside from shoveling a few bags of sand during storms (and good on her), I am troubled she seeks higher ground to serve a few and not the many. To hear on surveillance auto plate camera readers. Gate community tactics. Vote like our lives matter. No to Kou for state assembly.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@annette “ Gale Johnson also commented on how Kniss and Berman would rudely whisper to one another during CC meetings.” I don’t know what is more rude one Kou who does not acknowledge a public speakers presence or the rude of the quote above stated above Annette. Who is Kou whispering to with head deep in her laptop during meetings? Or silencing public engagement w her “I guess we HAVE to go to public comment. One minute each.” Yuk.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 minutes ago
Registered user
8 minutes ago
@OnlineName The photo posted does her announcement no favors. Her body language looks vexed Appears by the image her hands are squeezing all of little earners together, near the bottom, minimizing our collective power. Perhaps to advance her conservative, surveillance, policing state agenda. I can’t stand it. Youth behavioral health is “like” maybe, could be something to address. Like I stated. Very little engagement. A lot of distrust, distance to the general civic engagement process which come w the job. Not a lot unlike Marc Berman’s demeanor toward the civic process.