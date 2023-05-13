Around Town: Elizabeth Holmes gives first media interview in over 6 years to The New York Times

In the latest column, read about a recent New York Times profile on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and an award for East Palo Alto City Council member Ruben Abrica.
A NEW LENS … The past few years have been a whirlwind of headlines surrounding Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder and former CEO who was convicted last year of defrauding investors.
Holmes, 39, is giving the public a fresh look into her world in a New York Times profile published this week. Reporter Amy Chozick, who interviewed her in San Diego, notes in the May 7 article that Holmes "speaks in a soft, slightly low, but totally unremarkable voice, no hint of the throaty contralto she used while running her defunct blood-testing start-up Theranos."
Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, have two children: William, a toddler, and Invicta, who was born in February.
Chozick also captures scenes with Holmes before she was scheduled to report to prison on April 27 before a last-ditch effort by her lawyers allowed her to stay free while a higher court reviews her appeal. One afternoon, they had Mexican food at Holmes' rental home, and on another day, they walked the couple's dog, Teddy (a Great Dane-mastiff mix) on the beach.
"I realized that I was essentially writing a story about two different people," Chozick wrote. "There was Elizabeth, celebrated in the media as a rock star inventor whose brilliance dazzled illustrious rich men. … Then there is 'Liz,' the mom of two who, for the past year, has been volunteering for a rape crisis hotline."
A COMMENDABLE HONOR … Longtime East Palo Alto City Council member Ruben Abrica was recently honored by Chavez Family Vision Inc., a nonprofit started by the family of the late labor rights activist Cesar Chavez, the organization announced.
Abrica was given the Si Se Puede Legacy Award on March 31 during the nonprofit's 25th anniversary celebration. Chavez Family Vision promotes and provides community outreach programs to enhance community life, espousing nonviolence, volunteerism and encouraging public action for positive social change, according to its website. Abrica is also a Chavez Family Vision board member.
Fellow board member Barbara Medina-Aranda said Abrica was honored for his dedication to helping others and his years of organizing through Comite Latino, a community group he founded, and for other activities. "They do a lot for seniors and the community. He is also very into helping people on our board and those who are less fortunate," she said.
A former mayor and an educator, Abrica founded Comite Latino in 1981, which holds forums on education, housing, immigration and other issues. The group supported the city of East Palo Alto in its incorporation efforts in 1983. It also organized the city's first public Cinco de Mayo celebration in 1985 with the Migrant/Bilingual Parents Committee of the Ravenswood City School District and the Committee of Salvadorean Refugees, which has continued annually to this day.
Abrica was also a founding member of the East Palo Alto Council of Tenants.
Comments
Crescent Park
on May 13, 2023 at 9:47 am
on May 13, 2023 at 9:47 am
I read the article referred to. What puffball nonsense.
Now that Elizabeth Holmes having a trial baby, then having a sentencing baby wasn’t enough to “humanize her”, she’s now resorted to riding a bike and living in more modest housing than the ultra expensive Woodside estate she enjoyed during the time of her trial.
News flash - Theranos was a fraud and Holmes is too. Her latest shameless charades only underlines reality.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on May 13, 2023 at 10:16 am
on May 13, 2023 at 10:16 am
The NYT has unleashed a whole raft of criticism for this puffball piece.
I wonder how much she's paying her PR firm(s) for the constant drumbeat of nonsense that she's a mother who just can't be separated from her anchor babies -- as if she's the only mother who's even been in jail.
Los Altos
on May 13, 2023 at 10:40 am
on May 13, 2023 at 10:40 am
Elizabeth Holmes is repackaging herself for an eventual life outside of the Theranos case.
As a blonde mother of two young children and a designer dog-owner who enjoys Mexican cuisine, she blends right in with the San Diego culture.
another community
on May 13, 2023 at 11:30 am
on May 13, 2023 at 11:30 am
The rape hotline is a pre-emtpive attempt to get her an early out. Her probation officer (I didn't know a prisoner got one of those before leaving prison, but she has one) suggested a lighter sentence and community service. She's a manipulative con artist, and still working it even in courtroom settings. Web Link She has been blowing under the robe since last November. Chozick will end up being laughed out of a job.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on May 13, 2023 at 11:45 am
on May 13, 2023 at 11:45 am
It's also a calculated move playing off her "abused woman" defense that she only acted as she did because she was being abused and controlled by Sunny emotionally and physically and professionally.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 13, 2023 at 12:11 pm
on May 13, 2023 at 12:11 pm
Interesting that all the believe the woman comments don't exist in this case!
East Palo Alto
on May 13, 2023 at 1:21 pm
on May 13, 2023 at 1:21 pm
What happened to Lizzie’s other dog? Wasn’t it eaten by a mountain lion?
It’s pretty weird to see Holmes and Abrica in the same column. She’s a reviled con artist and criminal. Abrica is a beloved humanitarian and community treasure.
College Terrace
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Sam Bankman Fried should have his people call Elizabeth "One Drop" Holmes' people for advice about how to remake a public persona. Ms. One Drop is relentless in her conning. As I recall, she once said that people like her do not go to jail. She has used two children, two pets, and a bicycle as props in this sorry saga. Her claims and actions are audacious, but they appear to be working on people like Ms. Chozick. What's next?
University South
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
For thoughtful readers, Choizick’s article is not a puff piece.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
"For thoughtful readers, Choizick’s article is not a puff piece."
I'm curious why you say that.
Even her editor told her she'd "been rolled" aka conned and the complaints and comments have been so voluminous the NYT has gone totally silent on the column rather than responding as they usually do and as they specifically said they would re this piece.
College Terrace
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
The story is not about a lethal charm offense by this convicted woman who names her second child Invicta. The real story is why did the New York Times do this oddly favorable reporting in the first place? Two full pages devoted to a con artist. The naive ‘journalist’ did not do her homework and was indifferent to the true story. Instead she fell for the suburban breezy setting, dog, children and husband to paint a positive portrait of Elizabeth Holmes posturing as a ‘normal’ mother and wife.
The Times deserves blowback as this piece is insulting to their readership.
Menlo Park
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Ms. Holmes is not a victim of anything except greed and self-importance.
The writer is most likely a myopic Millennial or GenZer with minimal life experiences and/or practical insights...no different than the youthful creator of the Bud Light controversy.
Los Altos Hills
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Re-inventing oneself can have a positive outcome.
Remember George Foreman and Mike Tyson, two of the most ferocious and violent prize fighters? Today they are viewed as 'nice guys' because they were successful in crafting a new public persona.
The same could be said when comparing CA Governor Ronald Reagan to POTUS Ronald Reagan. From a once surly governor he created a warm and charismatic grandfatherly persona that connected with many American voters.
Over time, people tend to forget or overlook certain character flaws and it appears that Ms. Holmes is moving on with her life by being a caring mother and devoted housewife in an upscale SD community.
It is not for us to judge.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
"Ms. Holmes is not a victim of anything except greed and self-importance."
Her "investigators" terrorized Tyler Schultz for reporting problems with the tests as his father testified at the hearing. Hiring security for him cost the family hundreds of thousands of dollars.
She and her investigators also drove the chief scientist to suicide.
"Re-inventing oneself can have a positive outcome."
She and partner Billy admitted that her fake deep voice and her appearance were all an act which she's now ditched for her new look. They laughed at the old persona and the people fooled by that act just as they probably laughed at the reporter for buying her latest one.
She even said that the actress portraying her wasn't portraying her "but a character she'd created."
Menlo Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The NYT writer got hoodwinked due to her lack of real world experience.