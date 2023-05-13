Around Town: Elizabeth Holmes gives first media interview in over 6 years to The New York Times

Chozick also captures scenes with Holmes before she was scheduled to report to prison on April 27 before a last-ditch effort by her lawyers allowed her to stay free while a higher court reviews her appeal. One afternoon, they had Mexican food at Holmes' rental home, and on another day, they walked the couple's dog, Teddy (a Great Dane-mastiff mix) on the beach.

Holmes, 39, is giving the public a fresh look into her world in a New York Times profile published this week. Reporter Amy Chozick, who interviewed her in San Diego, notes in the May 7 article that Holmes "speaks in a soft, slightly low, but totally unremarkable voice, no hint of the throaty contralto she used while running her defunct blood-testing start-up Theranos."

A NEW LENS … The past few years have been a whirlwind of headlines surrounding Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder and former CEO who was convicted last year of defrauding investors.

A former mayor and an educator, Abrica founded Comite Latino in 1981, which holds forums on education, housing, immigration and other issues. The group supported the city of East Palo Alto in its incorporation efforts in 1983. It also organized the city's first public Cinco de Mayo celebration in 1985 with the Migrant/Bilingual Parents Committee of the Ravenswood City School District and the Committee of Salvadorean Refugees, which has continued annually to this day.

Fellow board member Barbara Medina-Aranda said Abrica was honored for his dedication to helping others and his years of organizing through Comite Latino, a community group he founded, and for other activities. "They do a lot for seniors and the community. He is also very into helping people on our board and those who are less fortunate," she said.

Abrica was given the Si Se Puede Legacy Award on March 31 during the nonprofit's 25th anniversary celebration. Chavez Family Vision promotes and provides community outreach programs to enhance community life, espousing nonviolence, volunteerism and encouraging public action for positive social change, according to its website. Abrica is also a Chavez Family Vision board member.

"I realized that I was essentially writing a story about two different people," Chozick wrote. "There was Elizabeth, celebrated in the media as a rock star inventor whose brilliance dazzled illustrious rich men. … Then there is 'Liz,' the mom of two who, for the past year, has been volunteering for a rape crisis hotline."

Around Town: Elizabeth Holmes gives first media interview in over 6 years to The New York Times

Also, Chavez Family Vision honors East Palo Alto City Council member Ruben Abrica