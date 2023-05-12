PUBLIC AGENDA: Next steps to redevelop Cubberley center; vote on 3 new murals

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss next steps for discussions with the Palo Alto Unified School District pertaining to the redevelopment of Cubberley Community Center; discuss city positions of state and federal legislation; and consider changes to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to consider approving a three-story office building at 123 Sherman Ave. and continue its discussion of objective standards for Senate Bill 9 projects. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving designs for three murals on California Avenue; review its work plan for 2023-2025 and consider approving up to $6,500 for maintenance of the neon artwork Excel at the facade of the Palo Alto Art Center. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agend at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.