Opinion: Safer streets, rail crossings, bike paths are key to a better community

On May 6, Palo Alto kicked off spring by closing its main streets for pedestrians only as families came together to celebrate the community's annual tradition of the May Fete Parade.
This made me think: Why aren't we taking more opportunities to make streets, rail crossings and bike paths safer for pedestrians and cyclists year-round?
Our community is safer and our streets are better when they're designed for kids, cyclists and pedestrians. It's a tough reality to admit, but right now, a lot of Palo Alto's roads, railroad crossings and the bicycle routes our kids take to school could all be a lot safer.
Recently while visiting friends, I found myself having to catch Caltrain at night from San Carlos. When I realized the sun had set and I had lost track of time, my stomach dropped. Just the day before a woman had been assaulted in broad daylight in the pedestrian underpass at Palo Alto's California Avenue train station. The idea of being alone at a train station at night — especially those at University and California avenues, which have enclosed tunnel underpasses — terrified me. When I walked to the San Carlos train station, however, it was designed completely differently than those in Palo Alto. The train is safely elevated above separate pedestrian and cyclist paths. Unlike the tunnels of Palo Alto, the design is incredibly open with high visibility for pedestrians: In the middle of the night standing anywhere at the station, I could see the entire area. If anyone else had been there, I would've seen them, and if something happened to me, it would be impossible for someone not to see.
It is amazing how at ease you can feel when these essential locations that thousands of community members use everyday are designed with safety in mind.
The following day as I hopped on Caltrain at Belmont to go to the Giant's baseball game, I realized that the station had a very similar design.
I've realized just how rare Palo Alto's lack of "grade separation" is. Grade separation is where different paths of transportation (train tracks, roadways, bike lanes and footpaths) are physically separated at different height levels. Palo Alto has four railroad crossings that are at the same level as pedestrians and cars — this is a really dangerous design. About once a month drivers will misread their GPS and accidentally turn onto Palo Alto's train tracks, cars get stuck on the tracks, and cyclists and pedestrians can get injured along these tracks. When train tracks are physically separated by height from cars and pedestrians, it's significantly safer. Grade separation has been a large missing puzzle piece to Palo Alto's commitment to a safer community.
In 2009, Palo Alto began to take its first steps toward grade separation. That same year, several community members would take their own lives on the train tracks and Palo Alto would coordinate with national experts on suicide prevention. Palo Alto has followed through with expert recommendations such as additional signage, increasing physical barriers and adding a system that detects and notifies authorities instantly if someone enters the tracks — but experts recommend all of these in combination with grade separation. In the past 15 years our community has invested significantly in mental health but hasn't broken ground on grade separation at the four Palo Alto railroad crossings. Elevating the train tracks would mean that it would be physically impossible for the train to pose a danger to pedestrians.
Railroad crossings are not the only area where safety can be prioritized. Palo Alto has very few protected bike lanes, and they are deeply needed especially along the routes to our schools. We are lucky to be a city where a majority of our students bike to school, however, when the pandemic hit and it was not clear how COVID-19 was spread, many students switched to taking their cars to school. The amount of students biking to school has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. This is partially due to anxiety about the reality that students have been hit by cars while biking to school. We know biking to school improves mental health — it gives our students exercise and social connection, but we need to give them the infrastructure that keeps them safe.
Making our city more pedestrian and bike friendly also has other benefits: Streetsense, a consulting group, recently told the Palo Alto City Council during a presentation that prioritizing walkability and bikeability isn't just a key part of safety or reaching Palo Alto's climate goals, but it also is necessary to help sustain local businesses. When businesses are walking distance to neighbors, cyclists and public transit, those businesses are more successful as their customer base has more ways to come directly to them.
There's peace of mind when streets are closed to cars so kids can play on them without fear of injury, when students can bike to school along protected bike lanes, when a train is separated from potentially harming people, and when you can be alone at a train station at night without worry.
When you design a city for cars, you get more cars and more traffic, when you design a city for people where the purpose is space for kids to play and get to school, for celebrations to occur, for families and neighbors to meet and gather, you're not just building a city, you're building a community.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 12, 2023 at 7:34 am
Registered user
on May 12, 2023 at 7:34 am
You are right. We seem to have very dismal lighting in public places and especially in the winter months when it gets dark so early there are many shadows which look very forboding.
I would suggest that one very simple safety item would be to flood these places with light. Our stations, tunnels, and bridges could do with being much lighter to prevent crime and add to pedestrian safety. Our street lights have been dimmed in recent years too, this makes the streets very gloomy at night for pedestrians.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on May 12, 2023 at 11:19 am
Registered user
on May 12, 2023 at 11:19 am
"When you design a city for cars, you get more cars and more traffic, when you design a city for people where the purpose is space for kids to play and get to school, for celebrations to occur,..."
When the state forces Bay Area cities to add 1,000,000 housing units and you narrow the roads and eliminate parking, trees, parks and block the sun, you're creating gridlock, killing businesses to which people can't/won't ride their bikes, reducing access to solar energy and creating a boring corridor of look-alike studio apartments for childless techies while destroying the character of Palo Alto,
Registered user
Southgate
on May 12, 2023 at 11:22 am
Registered user
on May 12, 2023 at 11:22 am
This is certainly not a new idea; and most certainly, ATTENTION SHOULD BE PAID TO IT!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 12, 2023 at 12:17 pm
Registered user
on May 12, 2023 at 12:17 pm
There are multiple existing grade separations north of Oregon Expressway:
+ Lytton Caltrain Transit Station undercrossing
+ University Ave multi-modal underpass
+ Homer Ave. pedestrian/bicycle underpass
+ California Avenue pedestrian/bicycle underpass
+ Embarcadero multi-modal underpass
While they are imperfect, they are much better than ZERO existing grade separations south of Oregon Expressway. This significant inequity needs to be addressed. We need grade separations where there are NONE at all.
The recently approved Housing Element puts the lion's share of new housing south of Oregon. We need an Area Plan for that new housing. Thousands of new residents living in smaller spaces will create demand for services, transportation, public works, parks, community services, schools.
It is time for City Hall to turn your eyes south and VISIT in-person all the project sites for grade separations, school routes, new housing, San Antonio and Fabian, and walk through Cubberley to understand the problems that have accumulated due to inattention and neglect through the city and PAUSD's failure to cooperate. Comprehensive Area Planning would make sense in this moment. Cubberley facilities renewal should be part of that discussion.
How can we get Cubberley back into usable condition? Cubberley Community Center had become blighted even before the recent fire there. It is presently a hot mess, cluttered with ugly prefab portables that are necessary because formerly useful space is simply broken. Roofs leak, dry rot and mold and rat traps are everywhere, walkways are cracked and heaving, paint is peeling, bathrooms need to be gutted and redone. Pitch the portables. Put in a sewer line to serve bathrooms for the playing fields. Stop replacing landscaping with unmaintained, ugly, cracking, heaving asphalt. Get the gyms repaired and open again. Make the plumbing and electrical reliably functional. An ounce of prevention would have been worth a pound of cure.
Registered user
Midtown
on May 12, 2023 at 1:42 pm
Registered user
on May 12, 2023 at 1:42 pm
Thank you for writing this Katie, this is spot on! We absolutely should be designing for people, not cars.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on May 13, 2023 at 1:31 am
Registered user
on May 13, 2023 at 1:31 am
Right on target. Our suburban quality of life must adhere 2 such. When our children (mine) r held up on a dark cornered bike path at knife pint & forced against a cyclone fence 2 give up an old iPhone, or else... all the concrete, dark alcoves, non lighted alcoves invite the sorted. Yet. I anxiously await a marked, designated, safe crossing of ECR. At Embarcadero/Galvez, EcR/Churchill; ECR/College; ECR/California; EcR/Page Mill. One design feature I heard would help tremendously. A large round-about at Embarcadero/ECR & one at PageMill ECR. These would absolutely minimize speed in to ity center. I’ve seen along Old Redwood Hwy, in Petaluma & Healdsburg. Destination towns & “bedroom communities”. It’s dismal that our transpiration commission has not significantly addressed the deadly crossing at Cal Ave & ECR. Install: No U turn, No right turn on red light, No massive trucks on W Cal A. Large stripped crossing, relocating by 15 feet (south at Wells Fargo) the 22 VTA bus stop. Or, better flashing red/yellow light in the cross walk asphalt. And of course this crossing leads to the cal Ave tunnel. Separate from the Cal Train station under crossing.
The In addition. Since the Cal Ave “Parklet” closure took hold, the intersection at ECR & Cal Ave is even more massively inadequate for Peds, Bikes, babies in Strollers, Pets, families,groupss, SRP employees all heading to or thru Cal Ave. the intersection at Cal Ave / ECR is a true mess. I consider grade separation. It’s a quagmire. This is what I know without proving links or rabbit holes. LeLand built a train track from SF thru Palo Alto on the current ECR. Yet there was also a commuter trolley from SF south. Yet it only went as far as Menlo Park. Palo Alto in two previous Centuries said “NO” to the alternate & parallel commuter shuttle. Essentially all kids crossing at Cal Ave for Paly, Green or other destinations or for this matter, is a “cross at your own risk”. Everyday my children cross deadly ECR is risk.