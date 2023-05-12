Opinion: Safer streets, rail crossings, bike paths are key to a better community

Recently while visiting friends, I found myself having to catch Caltrain at night from San Carlos. When I realized the sun had set and I had lost track of time, my stomach dropped. Just the day before a woman had been assaulted in broad daylight in the pedestrian underpass at Palo Alto's California Avenue train station. The idea of being alone at a train station at night — especially those at University and California avenues, which have enclosed tunnel underpasses — terrified me. When I walked to the San Carlos train station, however, it was designed completely differently than those in Palo Alto. The train is safely elevated above separate pedestrian and cyclist paths. Unlike the tunnels of Palo Alto, the design is incredibly open with high visibility for pedestrians: In the middle of the night standing anywhere at the station, I could see the entire area. If anyone else had been there, I would've seen them, and if something happened to me, it would be impossible for someone not to see.

Our community is safer and our streets are better when they're designed for kids, cyclists and pedestrians. It's a tough reality to admit, but right now, a lot of Palo Alto's roads, railroad crossings and the bicycle routes our kids take to school could all be a lot safer.

When you design a city for cars, you get more cars and more traffic, when you design a city for people where the purpose is space for kids to play and get to school, for celebrations to occur, for families and neighbors to meet and gather, you're not just building a city, you're building a community.

There's peace of mind when streets are closed to cars so kids can play on them without fear of injury, when students can bike to school along protected bike lanes, when a train is separated from potentially harming people, and when you can be alone at a train station at night without worry.

Making our city more pedestrian and bike friendly also has other benefits: Streetsense, a consulting group, recently told the Palo Alto City Council during a presentation that prioritizing walkability and bikeability isn't just a key part of safety or reaching Palo Alto's climate goals, but it also is necessary to help sustain local businesses. When businesses are walking distance to neighbors, cyclists and public transit, those businesses are more successful as their customer base has more ways to come directly to them.

Railroad crossings are not the only area where safety can be prioritized. Palo Alto has very few protected bike lanes, and they are deeply needed especially along the routes to our schools. We are lucky to be a city where a majority of our students bike to school, however, when the pandemic hit and it was not clear how COVID-19 was spread, many students switched to taking their cars to school. The amount of students biking to school has not returned to pre-pandemic levels . This is partially due to anxiety about the reality that students have been hit by cars while biking to school. We know biking to school improves mental health — it gives our students exercise and social connection, but we need to give them the infrastructure that keeps them safe.

In 2009, Palo Alto began to take its first steps toward grade separation. That same year, several community members would take their own lives on the train tracks and Palo Alto would coordinate with national experts on suicide prevention . Palo Alto has followed through with expert recommendations such as additional signage, increasing physical barriers and adding a system that detects and notifies authorities instantly if someone enters the tracks — but experts recommend all of these in combination with grade separation. In the past 15 years our community has invested significantly in mental health but hasn't broken ground on grade separation at the four Palo Alto railroad crossings. Elevating the train tracks would mean that it would be physically impossible for the train to pose a danger to pedestrians.

I've realized just how rare Palo Alto's lack of "grade separation" is. Grade separation is where different paths of transportation (train tracks, roadways, bike lanes and footpaths) are physically separated at different height levels. Palo Alto has four railroad crossings that are at the same level as pedestrians and cars — this is a really dangerous design. About once a month drivers will misread their GPS and accidentally turn onto Palo Alto's train tracks, cars get stuck on the tracks, and cyclists and pedestrians can get injured along these tracks. When train tracks are physically separated by height from cars and pedestrians, it's significantly safer. Grade separation has been a large missing puzzle piece to Palo Alto's commitment to a safer community.

Opinion: Safer streets, rail crossings, bike paths are key to a better community

Uploaded: Fri, May 12, 2023, 6:48 am

Katie Causey is a Lead at Peninsula For Everyone and a lifelong Palo Altan. She can be emailed at [email protected]