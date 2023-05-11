Arts

Stanford Jazz Festival heads into 51st year with new music and favorite events

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 11, 2023, 3:16 pm 0
In a welcome sign that summer is not far away, the Stanford Jazz Workshop recently announced the lineup for the Stanford Jazz Festival, taking place this year June 23 through Aug. 5 at various venues on the Stanford University campus. Tickets are on sale for six weeks of​ in-person​ concerts​ featuring both well-known names and rising stars in jazz.​

Pianist Dena DeRose and her trio will close out the Stanford Jazz Festival on Aug. 5, 2023. Courtesy Antonio Porcar.

"Our 51st season promises to be among our best yet, and one which I believe celebrates some of the best of the jazz tradition while at the same time reminding us that great new music is being created right now," said Stanford Jazz Workshop founder Jim Nadel in a press release. Nadel has served as the festival's artistic director for all of its 51 years.

The wide-ranging lineup includes: Terence Blanchard with the E-Collective and Turtle Island String Quartet paying tribute to Wayne Shorter; "Connected," a new collaboration between bassist Richie Goods and vibraphonist Chien Chien; a vibrant new sound pioneered by trumpeter Chief Adjuah (formerly known as Christian Scott); Indian Jazz Journey with saxophonist George Brooks and vocalist Mahesh Kale; a tribute to Burt Bacharach with drummer Akira Tana; "Cantar," a collaboration between percussionist Dafnis Prieto and vocalist Luciana Souza; a celebration of women composers with trombonist Naomi Moon Siegel and pianist Carmen Staaf; a program in remembrance of Andrew Speight with saxophonist Lynn Speakman; a preview of new music by pianist Taylor Eigsti; and deep grooves with pianist Patrice Rushen.

The festival also offers favorite regular features such as the Stanford Jazz Workshop all-star jam and early bird jazz for kids.

The festival kicks off, as is tradition, with a concert on June 23 featuring Nadel on alto saxophone, joined by special guests Natalie Cressman, trombone; Skylar Tang, trumpet; Glen Pearson, piano; Joshua Thurston-Milgrom, bass; and Sylvia Cuenca, drums. Pianist Dena DeRose and her trio close the festival on Aug. 5.

For the full lineup and ticket information, visit stanfordjazz.org.

