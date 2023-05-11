'Builder's remedy' project could bring 350 apartments to Fabian Way site

With Palo Alto struggling to get state approval for its plan to add housing, a developer is preparing to build a complex with 350 apartments on Fabian Way by relying on a controversial provision that would allow him to override local zoning laws.
The proposal by Juno Realty Partners and Far Western Land and Investment Company is leaning on recent state laws to advance a major residential project near San Antonio Road, a part of the city that the City Council had recently identified as ripe for residential growth. The project would span six parcels and would be located at 3997 Fabian Way. It would exceed the city's regulations on density, height and other development standards.
The exact scale of the project remains to be determined. The proposal, which the two firms submitted earlier this month, actually includes two versions of the project. One would create 292 apartments in a seven-story building, which would be about 78 feet tall and which would include two stories for parking. The complex would include a mix of apartment types: 59 studios, 132 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units, according to project plans.
That version would rely on Senate Bill 330, a state law that creates a streamlined process for approval of residential developments and that bars city officials from revising development rules after an application is submitted.
The other, more ambitious version, would rely on the contentious "builder's remedy" provision in state code, which applies to jurisdictions that are out of compliance with the state Housing Accountability Act. Palo Alto, like most Bay Area cities, currently does not have a state-certified Housing Element and, as such, is out of compliance with state law. Even though the council adopted on May 8 its new Housing Element, it will likely be months before the state Department of Housing and Community Development certifies the document.
If Jeff Farrar of Far Western Land moves ahead with the "builder's remedy" version of the project, the development would consist of 350 apartments: 59 studios, 156 one-bedroom units and 102 two-bedroom units. To qualify as a builder's remedy project, the developer would designate 20% of the apartments at below-market-rate levels.
The eight-story building in this scenario would be about 88 feet tall, well exceeding the city's 50-foot height limit, and include 349 parking spaces, according to the application. It would include a public plaza on the corner of Fabian and East Charleston Road and a small retail kiosk or café, according to the project description.
"Since a Builder's Remedy project need not comply with General Plan or Zoning standards, the Project is not designed to comply in all respects with the General Plan and Zoning standards that would otherwise apply," attorneys Chelsea Maclean and Genna Yarkin from the firm Holland & Knight, which is representing the development team, wrote to the city in a May 1 letter.
For Palo Alto, the proposal for 3997 Fabian is the second "builder's remedy" project that the city has received. The only other proposal, which was pitched by developer Roger Fields, seeks to create a 45-condominium development at 300 Lambert Ave. by relying on the contentious code provision. Neither developer has yet to advance with a formal application for their respective development, though each had submitted a pre-application for an SB 330 project and had indicated an intent to potentially rely on builder's remedy.
While the council has yet to consider the latest proposal for the Fabian Way site, it had previously reviewed another proposal for the site that included 290 apartments. In 2020, Farrar of Far Western Land had applied for the housing development under the city's "planned home zoning" process, which aims to encourage residential development and which gives the council broad discretion to demand revisions or reject proposals. Council members discussed that proposal in February 2021 and generally concurred that while the site may be suitable for housing, the proposed development is too tall, too dense and does not include enough below-market-rate units.
Council member Pat Burt spoke for most of his colleagues when he said that he could support a "significant project" at the Fabian Way site but that the development "needs to be not breaking the bank." After getting the council's feedback, Farrar opted not to move ahead with a formal application.
The new proposal reflects the significant changes that have transformed California's housing landscape since 2021. Thanks to recent laws and the city's failure to get its Housing Element certified by Jan. 31, the developer now has far more leverage to advance the residential development.
It's not just the state laws that are generating momentum for the Fabian Way project. It is also benefiting from Palo Alto's own plans to funnel residential developments to the commercial and industrial areas around San Antonio Road, close to the Mountain View border. The city's proposed Housing Element is leaning on this part of the city to accommodate about 2,000 new housing units between 2023 and 2031, roughly a third of the city's total housing quota.
To meet these obligations, Palo Alto will be embarking on a major effort in the coming years to update its zoning standards to encourage residential development both around San Antonio Road and in other parts of the city. This includes, among other areas, raising the maximum allowed density in multfamily zones such that areas that currently allow up to 40 dwellings per acre would now accommodate 50 dwellings per acre.
The letter from the Juno and Far Western attorneys indicates that the developers are not willing to wait until the zoning is amended before advancing the project. The city's new Housing Element "does not provide detailed development standards that would apply to sites whose zoning is amended, which leaves the Applicant in an uncertain position about the feasibility of a compliant project," the letter states.
"It is therefore unrealistic (and simply not necessary under the law) to expect the Applicant to wait an uncertain period of time to apply to redevelop its Property under forthcoming changes to the zoning," Maclean and Yarkin wrote. "To the extent that the City asserts that the Applicant should seek legislative amendments, that is a similarly uncertain, infeasible, and unnecessary pathway."
Comments
Green Acres
on May 11, 2023 at 6:36 pm
on May 11, 2023 at 6:36 pm
350 units total - 214 studio or 1 bedroom units, and 102, 2-bedroom units of market-rate housing - the least needed housing in Palo Alto.
This is an awful ratio of unit sizes in order to maximize developer market rate profits by building 2/3 as small units, and only 1/3 for smaller families. So more transient tenants adding less to our community.
And one parking space per unit. Depressing beyond belief.
This is what loss of local control to the state means.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 11, 2023 at 7:17 pm
on May 11, 2023 at 7:17 pm
I agree with previous poster. Studios, 1 bed and 2 bed homes are too small for most families. This is not a family friendly proposal.
I miss the like button.
Menlo Park
on May 11, 2023 at 9:41 pm
on May 11, 2023 at 9:41 pm
This is what happens when Palo Alto doesn't address the jobs to housing imbalance at all.
Instead of labelling these people as "transient tenants", we need to focus on giving the opportunities to live within the community, so that they can contribute, instead of writing them off to begin with.
Also, this complex is replacing 2 largely rundown old office blocks, wouldn't it be better to have *someone* in the community, than no-one?
Barron Park
on May 12, 2023 at 10:25 am
on May 12, 2023 at 10:25 am
You asked for this Palo Alto - by electing representatives that support State-control over local control. Sheep.........
Green Acres
on May 12, 2023 at 10:49 am
on May 12, 2023 at 10:49 am
I agree with C P comment above. IMO, it is better to have someone, anyone, benefiting from housing in this underutilized area. And I find the glacial pace at which Palo Alto has dealt with a jobs/housing availability mismatch to be unacceptable.
The issue isn't w/ state level control. It is with no timely action taken at the local level.
And I also miss the 'like' button.
Adobe-Meadow
on May 12, 2023 at 11:10 am
on May 12, 2023 at 11:10 am
More Traffic in that corridor? Even when The "Ford" Co. occupied that location? Even with their hundreds of employees. If you drive that corridor on a regular basis, you would know that there is almost an accident happening there in that curve, almost everyday. What is the "exiting" going to look like?
It is time that Palo Alto use their noggins & "clout" to encourage the State to Add an Exit off of the Dumbarton Bridge. The Little Mice and Birds that always bounce back, should take a back seat to Humans and those that OVER Build for Profits.
Cramming more humans into (very small) units? You might as well go ahead and shape the units like "Sardine cans".
The congestion, the soot pollution, that turns into "fine sand" like substance. Currently off of 101 is unbearable as it is now. The Dust and grime float upwards and then down into the adjacent neighborhoods. Will the housing have Windows? Or will it be like the Building situated at Charleston and San Antonio?
College Terrace
on May 12, 2023 at 11:40 am
on May 12, 2023 at 11:40 am
Possibly forced to approve for lack of a housing element? This is nuts. If a city can be deemed to be out of compliance with the housing element requirement when that plan is in the works, there's built-in incentive for development/developer friendly Planning Departments to stall on their submission of plans. And built-in incentive for HCD to do the same on approvals. And enormous incentive for developers to strike while protections are in jeopardy.
Massive projects should not be allowed to slip in during an interim period.
Fairmeadow
on May 12, 2023 at 1:31 pm
on May 12, 2023 at 1:31 pm
I am thoroughly enjoying the moaning and whining of the NIMBYs.
Professorville
on May 12, 2023 at 2:15 pm
on May 12, 2023 at 2:15 pm
I'm serving on the PTC these days, so due to the Brown Act I can't comment freely, but I believe it's OK to simply repeat information that was discussed in public at the May 8th meeting.
@Annette: The Builder's Remedy isn't available when a jurisdiction's Housing Element is "substantially in compliance". HCD isn't the sole authority on this; a jurisdiction can assert it without HCD's certification, and if this is challenged, the issue goes to the courts. If a city felt HCD was sandbagging, that's a path that the city could take.
Old Palo Alto
on May 12, 2023 at 2:28 pm
on May 12, 2023 at 2:28 pm
While the housing issue is in part due to a jobs-housing imbalance, few seem to realize that the big issue in the mid-peninsula is a woeful lack of transportation infrastructure. We have overbuilt (and somehow under built) for cars. Just witness how the doubling in width of Hwy. 101 in Palo Alto over the past 30 years has led us to the same level of 101 traffic congestion today that we had 30 years ago.
We need a balanced transportation infrastructure. We have too many roads for cars, too few for bicycles. Caltrain is now being upgraded after 30 years of delays, but there are inadequate feeder lines to support it, whether bus lines, shuttle routes or dedicated bike routes ending in secure parking that is tied into CalTrain stations. Conversion of the Dumbarton corridor into a commuter line has made no progress for the decades that it has been under discussion.
Before we build more housing we need adequate transportation infrastructure. The state legislature has not addressed this issue on a comprehensive basis and the latest housing law has stuck us with yet another patch that makes the situation worse.
College Terrace
on May 12, 2023 at 4:07 pm
on May 12, 2023 at 4:07 pm
@Allen Akin - thank you; I was hoping to read something like what you wrote.
@Anonymous. I and most Palo Altans I know are not opposed to adding housing, but we favor smart growth, prioritizing affordable housing (hard to do here) and absolutely want to see the transportation infrastructure that is used to justify densification become a reality. There are other infrastructure concerns regarding water and electricity that I think should be getting more attention lest we end up in the same sorry boat re those resources as we are in re housing, but that isn't happening. So, somewhere down the line we will be madly trying to remedy problems that we could have avoided.
I have a question for you: if you are a strong housing advocate, or even a YIMBY, do you have any data to share on housing demand, broken down by type? Everything that gets built is a hit on the environment, so I think it makes the most sense to build what is most needed. The pandemic increased WFH and commercial occupancy is reportedly (and empirically) down significantly. I suspect demand for units like most of the 350 proposed for this development has dropped, but I do not know by how much. Do you?
Green Acres
on May 12, 2023 at 8:10 pm
on May 12, 2023 at 8:10 pm
At least the proposed builder's remedy version has a parking place for each unit; seems that many new developments do not even have that.
@SB Much of the problem on 101 in our area is that existing lanes are barred from general use. At first the idea was to encourage car pools, but decades of failure made clear that would not work. Now the extra lanes are reserved for the wealthy to pay to bypass the general-purpose lane crowding. In our democratic society, equity demands that all experience equally the success (or failure) of public infrastructure.
University South
on May 13, 2023 at 12:59 am
on May 13, 2023 at 12:59 am
As usual, reality has sped past Palo Alto City Council, which is about 20 years behind the times.
The residents don't want an adversarial approach resulting in millions of $ of legal fees. The City Council should be making deals to get housing production rolling. The Council needs to make realistic decisions on height limits and densities. They should be realistic about the improvements that can be made in these proposals rather than looking for ways to derail every single proposal.
How many units will be built in 2023, 2024, 2025? It is much better to work toward the 6000 units at a steady pace, not leave most of the units to the end of the 8-year cycle. Also the transportation shuttles needed to support the development should be phased in over the 8 years. It is not feasible to put a full-blown shuttle structure in place before a single unit is built.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on May 13, 2023 at 7:37 am
on May 13, 2023 at 7:37 am
As I posted on another housing thread, I have a friend who several years ago bought a town house nearby to where this is planned. She didn't work in Palo Alto at the time, but liked the proximity to 101 and the walking distance to the Baylands which was the reason for moving here.
People will live where they want, not always because it is close to where they work.