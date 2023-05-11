Arts briefs: Stanford Powwow, concerts with Jazz Mafia and Laurie Lewis & Men of Note, launch of picture book about henna

Honoring Indigenous traditions with music, dance, art and food, the Stanford Powwow draws performers and vendors from around the nation for a weekend of dance and drum competitions and live performances, as well as an Indian art market, an array of traditional foods and a May 13 fun run. This year's theme is "Intertribal Unity," which also aims to honor elders for their strength and knowledge, according to the event program .

Bay Area-based bluegrass powerhouse Laurie Lewis teams up with a group that seems perfectly named: Men of Note. This group came together in 2022, with Lewis fronting the band on guitar, banjo and vocals, joined by the swinging bluegrass bass of Mark Schatz, jazz-inflected accordion of Sam Reider and the fleet-fingered fiddle stylings of Brandon Godman. The group plays a variety of traditional songs and originals in a program of folksy Americana, bluesy tunes and tender ballads. Lewis' strong, spare vocals can keen along with the fiddle's highest pitches or unite in rich harmonies, and the quartet has an easy, warm onstage rapport that's as appealing as their music. Laurie Lewis and Men of Note play May 14 in a show presented by Earthwise Productions in Palo Alto, with songwriter Alyssa Burgart opening the show.

Author Meera Sriram and illustrator Sandhya Prabhat will be on hand May 13 at Linden Tree Books to present their recently published picture book, "A Garden in My Hands." The book, aimed at readers ages 4 to 8, celebrates the tradition in Indian culture of applying henna to the skin in intricate designs for special occasions. Through vivid illustrations and poetic but accessible text, the book tells the story of a mother decorating her daughter's hands with henna the night before the family is to attend a wedding. As the mother draws designs on her daughter's hands, she shares family stories and special memories. This author event will take place outdoors, in front of the store.

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder has brought sunshine into a lot of lives over the decades. What better way to pay tribute to such a luminary than with an annual birthday concert, featuring Wonder's best-known hits as well as some deeper cuts? San Francisco-based musical collective Jazz Mafia pays tribute to Wonder and his works each year with their Stevie Wonder Birthday Bash. In this musical celebration featuring vocalists Trance Thompson, Nataly Michelle Wright and Tym Brown, the ensemble unleashes the full power of its brass section while emphasizing the music's funk elements through groovy guitar and bass. Back in 2009, Wonder himself dropped in on a small San Francisco club gig with Supertaster, a group that's part of the Jazz Mafia collective, and sang "All Day Sucker" with the band .

