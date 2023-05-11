1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

Hagner's vehicle was found in San Carlos unlocked with her keys in the ignition, six blocks from her work, days after she was last seen in her office in Belmont on Oct. 14 1996. Authorities said in multiple missing person reports that Hagner's purse was missing and there was no sign of a struggle in the car.

Multiple missing person reports state that Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University at the time of her disappearance. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

Hagner went missing on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, and was reported missing to the Palo Alto police two days later by concerned coworkers after she did not show up to work, according to a 1997 Palo Alto Weekly report . Hagner was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The Belmont Police Department and other local agencies closed off Stulsaft Park to the public in addition to the home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. It’s unclear how the park and the home are connected.

FBI crime scene investigators, along with local law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 10, were searching the backyard of a Redwood City home for evidence in connection to the 1996 disappearance of a Palo Alto woman, Ylva Hagner.

Stulsaft Park, also cordoned off by authorities, is one of the most popular parks in the neighborhood and frequently hosts events, including an Easter egg hunt, where children search the park grounds, Rasmussen said.

Farm Hill Neighborhood Association President Johanna Rasmussen said the people who have lived in the home had lived there since Hagner's disappearance and are not active members of the association.

According to an SFGate article from 1997 , Pressburger was Hagner’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Police have not named Pressburger as a suspect in the case.

County records show NASA scientist Thomas Pressburger owns the deed to the Farm Hill property where investigators were digging on Wednesday. According to the IEEE Database , a professional association for electrical and electronics engineers,and the NASA website, Pressburger works in the Robust Software Engineering area at NASA Ames Research Center.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crime scene investigators were seen bringing out multiple shovels, buckets and other tools into the backyard of the Farm Hill home. The front yard of the home was blocked off by caution tape. Later in the day, investigators could be seen bringing bags of varying sizes from the backyard into the FBI van parked in front of the house as Belmont police stood in front of the house. The FBI told this news organization that it is providing forensic support with its evidence response team.

1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

FBI, Belmont police descend on Stulsaft Park, home for evidence related to disappearance of Ylva Hagner, 42