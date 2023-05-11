News

1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

FBI, Belmont police descend on Stulsaft Park, home for evidence related to disappearance of Ylva Hagner, 42

by Michelle Iracheta and Avery Luke / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, May 11, 2023, 9:10 am 1
Updated: Thu, May 11, 2023, 3:16 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

FBI crime scene investigators, along with local law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 10, were searching the backyard of a Redwood City home for evidence in connection to the 1996 disappearance of a Palo Alto woman, Ylva Hagner.

Ylva Annika Hagner. Courtesy California Attorney General.

The Belmont Police Department and other local agencies closed off Stulsaft Park to the public in addition to the home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. It’s unclear how the park and the home are connected.

Hagner went missing on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, and was reported missing to the Palo Alto police two days later by concerned coworkers after she did not show up to work, according to a 1997 Palo Alto Weekly report. Hagner was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Multiple missing person reports state that Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University at the time of her disappearance. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

Hagner's vehicle was found in San Carlos unlocked with her keys in the ignition, six blocks from her work, days after she was last seen in her office in Belmont on Oct. 14 1996. Authorities said in multiple missing person reports that Hagner's purse was missing and there was no sign of a struggle in the car.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crime scene investigators were seen bringing out multiple shovels, buckets and other tools into the backyard of the Farm Hill home. The front yard of the home was blocked off by caution tape. Later in the day, investigators could be seen bringing bags of varying sizes from the backyard into the FBI van parked in front of the house as Belmont police stood in front of the house. The FBI told this news organization that it is providing forensic support with its evidence response team.

County records show NASA scientist Thomas Pressburger owns the deed to the Farm Hill property where investigators were digging on Wednesday. According to the IEEE Database, a professional association for electrical and electronics engineers,and the NASA website, Pressburger works in the Robust Software Engineering area at NASA Ames Research Center.

According to an SFGate article from 1997, Pressburger was Hagner’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Police have not named Pressburger as a suspect in the case.

Farm Hill Neighborhood Association President Johanna Rasmussen said the people who have lived in the home had lived there since Hagner's disappearance and are not active members of the association.

A Redwood City police officer stands behind police tape at Stulsaft Park on May 10, 2023, during an investigation into the disappearance of Ylva Hagner, who went missing in October 1996. Photo by Michelle Iracheta.

Stulsaft Park, also cordoned off by authorities, is one of the most popular parks in the neighborhood and frequently hosts events, including an Easter egg hunt, where children search the park grounds, Rasmussen said.

Multiple agencies — including the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department — are assisting in the investigation. The Redwood City Police Department provided traffic assistance on Wednesday.

It is unclear what sparked the renewed interest into Hagner's case.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

1996 cold case of missing Palo Alto woman resurfaces: Authorities search Redwood City property

FBI, Belmont police descend on Stulsaft Park, home for evidence related to disappearance of Ylva Hagner, 42

by Michelle Iracheta and Avery Luke / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, May 11, 2023, 9:10 am
Updated: Thu, May 11, 2023, 3:16 pm

FBI crime scene investigators, along with local law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 10, were searching the backyard of a Redwood City home for evidence in connection to the 1996 disappearance of a Palo Alto woman, Ylva Hagner.

The Belmont Police Department and other local agencies closed off Stulsaft Park to the public in addition to the home on the 3700 block of Farm Hill Boulevard. It’s unclear how the park and the home are connected.

Hagner went missing on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996, and was reported missing to the Palo Alto police two days later by concerned coworkers after she did not show up to work, according to a 1997 Palo Alto Weekly report. Hagner was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Multiple missing person reports state that Hagner lived in Palo Alto and attended Stanford University at the time of her disappearance. According to her family, Hagner had been stalked by a male acquaintance before her disappearance, a missing person report said. She worked as a business-marketing manager for a German-American software company called iXOS.

Hagner's vehicle was found in San Carlos unlocked with her keys in the ignition, six blocks from her work, days after she was last seen in her office in Belmont on Oct. 14 1996. Authorities said in multiple missing person reports that Hagner's purse was missing and there was no sign of a struggle in the car.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crime scene investigators were seen bringing out multiple shovels, buckets and other tools into the backyard of the Farm Hill home. The front yard of the home was blocked off by caution tape. Later in the day, investigators could be seen bringing bags of varying sizes from the backyard into the FBI van parked in front of the house as Belmont police stood in front of the house. The FBI told this news organization that it is providing forensic support with its evidence response team.

County records show NASA scientist Thomas Pressburger owns the deed to the Farm Hill property where investigators were digging on Wednesday. According to the IEEE Database, a professional association for electrical and electronics engineers,and the NASA website, Pressburger works in the Robust Software Engineering area at NASA Ames Research Center.

According to an SFGate article from 1997, Pressburger was Hagner’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Police have not named Pressburger as a suspect in the case.

Farm Hill Neighborhood Association President Johanna Rasmussen said the people who have lived in the home had lived there since Hagner's disappearance and are not active members of the association.

Stulsaft Park, also cordoned off by authorities, is one of the most popular parks in the neighborhood and frequently hosts events, including an Easter egg hunt, where children search the park grounds, Rasmussen said.

Multiple agencies — including the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and San Mateo County Sheriff's Department — are assisting in the investigation. The Redwood City Police Department provided traffic assistance on Wednesday.

It is unclear what sparked the renewed interest into Hagner's case.

Comments

Anneke
Registered user
Professorville
on May 11, 2023 at 12:04 pm
Anneke, Professorville
Registered user
on May 11, 2023 at 12:04 pm

I am so hopeful that we will finally find out what happened to Ylva Annika from Sweden.

Anneke from the Netherlands

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.