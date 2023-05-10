Reparations panel recommends possible millions for eligible Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force approved economic models for calculating reparations which could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars owed to eligible Black residents to address past racial inequities.
The models tell the state what is owed. The Legislature would have to adopt the recommendations and decide how much to pay, task force members said.
The state-appointed task force also unanimously voted to recommend California formally apologize "for the perpetration of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity and African slaves and their descendants."
After 15 public hearings, two years of deliberations and input from more than 100 expert witnesses and the public, the task force on Saturday, May 6, voted to finalize its proposals in an Oakland meeting. The nine-member panel has a deadline to submit it all to the Legislature by July 1.
The historic effort could become a model for a national program of reparations, some observers have said. Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat from Oakland, said at the beginning of the task force meeting that the United States must repair the damage done to Black Americans.
"Reparations are not a luxury, but a human right long overdue for millions of Americans," she said. "We are demanding that the government pay their tax."
A bill by former state assembly member Shirley Weber created the reparations task force in 2020, in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd. The panel has since examined the history of slavery and racism in the state and developed detailed plans for how the state can begin to undo certain types of racial harm, such as housing discrimination, mass incarceration, devaluation of Black-owned businesses, the unjust taking of property and unequal access to health care.
The recommendations include policy changes and financial payouts. The task force's final report and documents, numbering thousands of pages, don't contain an overall price tag for reparations. They do include ways the state could calculate how much money eligible African Americans in California have lost since the state's founding in 1850. The loss calculations vary depending on type of racial harm and how long a person has lived in California.
For instance, the loss estimates are $2,300 per person per year of residence for the over-policing of Black communities, and they are $77,000 total per person, regardless of length of residence, for Black-owned business losses and devaluations over the years.
The task force voted in March 2022 that African American descendents from enslaved Americans were eligible, but other Black residents, such as more recent immigrants, are not. Nearly 80% of California's 2.6 million Black residents would be eligible, said William Darity, an economist who consulted with the task force.
Task force members said elderly people should have priority for payment.
CalMatters created an interactive tool for calculating how much a person is owed, using formulas in the task force's final reports and how long a person lived in California during the periods of racial harm.
For instance, a 19-year-old who moved to California in 2018 would be owed at least $149,799 based on the calculations, but a 71-year-old who has lived in California all their life could be owed about $1.2 million. On the other hand, an eligible 28-year-old Californian who moved out of state in 2012 and just moved back could be due around $348,507, according to the calculator.
Hundreds of millions of dollars
If all of the eligible African American residents lived in the state only two years, it could mean hundreds of millions of dollars in potential reparations.
Eligible Black residents should not expect cash payments anytime soon.
The state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom will decide on reparations. It's unclear what they will do with the task force recommendations. The task force was not told to identify funding sources.
Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a task force member and Democrat from Los Angeles, stressed that the process will take time.
"Giving the impression that funds will become readily available — or that cash payments are recommended by the task force to rectify marginalization caused by generations of reckless policies and laws — is not focusing on the real work of the task force or the report itself," he said in an interview Sunday, May 7. "There is a process by which the legislature will look at and discuss all recommendations, and that will take some time."
Task force members voted to recommend the Legislature consider "down payments" of varying amounts to eligible African American residents, saying direct cash payments are part of other reparations programs around the world.
"The initial down payment is the beginning of a process of addressing historical injustices; not the end of it," the task force report states.
The task force also is recommending a variety of policy changes to counteract discrimination. For example, the task force has recommended the state end the practice of forced labor in prisons and adopt a K-12 Black studies curriculum.
Freedman's bureau
The group finalized plans to establish a centralized state agency similar to the national Freedmen's Bureau, a federal agency created in 1865 to assist previously enslaved Black people. The state agency would provide oversight and implement the task force's proposals.
"The agency will be doing the work that we weren't able to finish in two years," said Kamilah Moore, chairperson of the task force.
Saturday's meeting was one of the more rowdy hearings by the task force. It included a brief shouting match between a regular meeting attendee and Amos Brown, the task force's vice chairperson. Also the California Highway Patrol escorted a disruptive group out of Lisser Hall at Mills College, where the meeting was held.
During this nearly final task force meeting, debate continued over who is eligible for reparations. Some task force members also voiced concerns that the Legislature might not honor the task force's vote to consider lineage for eligibility.
By a 5-4 vote last year, the task force narrowly defined an eligible person as an "individual being an African American descendant of a chattel enslaved person or the descendant of a free Black person living in the US prior to the end of the 19th century."
That vote was contentious and emotional.
Reparations vote
The task force voted 6-3 Saturday to approve the recommendations for financial compensation. The three members who voted against it did so after changes they wanted failed.
Moore on Saturday made several attempts to further codify the lineage-based definition in the task force's final reports by adding a new chapter. That failed to garner majority support from the rest of the task force.
When Moore requested a section of the final report move from one part to another, members of the Department of Justice staff who put the report together balked, saying the panel would have to rescind its prior vote and convene an additional meeting to redo the report's structure.
Monica Montgomery Steppe, a task force member and San Diego City councilmember, disagreed with them. But a majority of the task force went on to approve the final documents as presented with slight tweaks.
Speaking on Sunday in Twitter Spaces, Moore said that meeting "procedure can be weaponized." She declined to say more publicly about issues from the meeting. "Stay tuned for the 'tell-all' book, though," she joked.
The task force tentatively set its final meeting for June 29 in Sacramento. Members said they plan to hand the documents to members of Legislature.
In a recent Politico poll, 82% of African Americans are in favor of these reparations while 72% of white Americans oppose this measure.
The questions: (1) Where will the funding be sourced & what will be the fiscal impact on the state budget including potential cuts in other areas (i.e. state services & projects), and (2) Are other minority groups (i.e. Hispanic Americans) also entitled to seek state reparations?
Lastly, will these reparations (if enacted): (1) provide a viable economic jump start for all African Americans and (2) reduce crime as well?
This would be a very controversial reparation program as it borders on equality VS entitlement.
If anything, the former Confederate states should be held responsible for the bulk of these reparations.
This reminds me of sales tactics at upscale stores. The salesperson first takes you to something very expensive, far beyond your means. This creates a very high set point, and anything you are shown later seems relatively cheap by comparison, even if it is still more than you intended to spend.
Let's consider just the practicality of the payout; I'll leave others to debate the morality. Here, we first have some people in San Francisco demanding $5 million cash payment plus $90,000 a year for centuries. The only purpose of such idiocy is to create a set point. Then another group of people, described here, suggest that $1 million to most black Californians should do it. A smaller amount, but still absurd, because $1,000,000 to 2 million blacks would cost $2,000,000,000,000, about 6 times the total budget for the state. Not a serious proposal; it only creates a second, lower set point.
Where is this going? We can next expect another group, perhaps at the national level, to reduce the amount by another factor of five to, say, $200,000. Now that seems like a bargain, since we've seen $5,000,000 and $1,000,000 before. But it's not practical. With 42 million blacks in the US, that would amount to $8,400,000,000,000, which is twice the total collected in Federal taxes in the country each year. And so another group reduces the amount by a factor of 5, demanding $40,000 for each black person in the country. That would still cost more than $1,500,000,000,000.
Please keep this in mind -- set points and factor of 5 reductions -- as you watch the game being played out in the coming years.
Seems like problematic categories -- surely "over" or "under" policing depends on what if any crimes an individual committed, and certainly life expectancy is much affected by lifestyle choices like diet and exercise.
"...will these reparations (if enacted): (1) provide a viable economic jump start for all African Americans and (2) reduce crime as well?"
$1.2M-$5M per African American descendent of slavery should provide some degree of financial security and allow them to purchase a home and comfortably subsist, providing the money is spent wisely.
It should also reduce reliances on social services and various crimes associated with poverty.
If these conditions cannot be assured, then the fiscal outlay remains somewhat questionable.
@Jennifer Lodge
You missed the entire two points of my posting, which are (1) to help make you aware that there is a game being played, based on human psychology, to push people ignore reality when assessing costs, and (2) that none of this is affordable even at 1% of the SF numbers (1% of $5,000,000).
How does one explain the magnitude of these numbers and the absurdity of these proposals? Consider: if you were to give $1,200,000 to every black person in the US (this is your LOWER number!), it would cost $50,000,000,000,000. That is 50 trillion dollars. How much is that? It is 10 times the total amount of Federal taxes collected each year in the USA! It's about 2.5 TIMES THE NET WEALTH OF FRANCE AND EVERYONE IN IT. It is almost half the net wealth of the US and everyone in it.
Still not clear? OK. Your LOWER number of $1.2 million may not seem like much money to wealthy people in Palo Alto, but consider this: the MEDIAN NET WEALTH OF FAMILIES in the US is $120,000. Half the 125 million families in the US have a net wealth less than $120,000. If the US Treasury could print 50 trillion dollars (which would of course cause hyperinflation, making the dollar worthless), you are proposing to hand over 10 times the median net wealth of US families to every black person.
Finally: how can one possibly visualize one trillion dollars? A million dollars is ten thousand $100 bills -- stacked up or laid down, it is about 4 feet long. A trillion dollars would be 4 MILLION FEET long, the distance from New York City to Chicago. Try to visualize those 10 billion $100 bills as a stack 800 miles long whenever someone says "1 trillion dollars."
Questions Questions
Will this be for subsequent generations? Will this cause a higher birth rate in the African American community? Will those African Americans who have college degrees, earn a certain high salary, or have mixed racial backgrounds be included? Can the recipients be monitored so that this money is not spent on drugs, alcohol, or similar for families and peers? Where does this money come from? Does tax money from those who have entered the USA since slavery be exempted from paying towards this?
And will the trend continue outside USA for others who have been affected by slavery? The Romans enslaved Christians, the Barbary Pirates enslaved northern Europeans even into the 20th Century, should their descendants also receive reparations? Oh, no descendants because those slaves were castrated and forced abortions which usually meant death to a pregnant woman.
Reparations aside, how about looking at the life of the average country in Africa where the slaves were captured by their own race? The GPA of those countries, the standard of living and education, are all well below the USA. Perhaps these facts should be taught in ethnic studies classes.
A difficult topic.
CA was not a slave state.
As this discussion goes on a huge number of people are crosssing the border to come to America. They are all colors of people. And multitude of states are trying to fold them in at great expense. City and state budgets are pushed to the limit to keep our expected services on-going. Meanwhile our ability to grow crops to feed people is hampered by the economy and the weather conditions - flooding.
All of those migrants want to be US citizens, go to the schools, and live their lives. All of the people who are looking for reparations are already doing that. Look at all of the homeless people who are struggling. They are all colors.
What happened in 1619 is a lot of happenings that have nothing to do with racial inequity. It was about colonist who were trying to create a new world. Fast forward through all of the revolutions and economic changes is part of a total picture..
All have benefited from the ability to go to school, go to work, and make self determinations as to how to live a life. Trying to penalize at this time is reflecting a close minded awareness of what the point of living in America is all about.
To compensate for General Sherman's "forty acres and a mule" promise to freed African American slaves, offering a home in a modestly priced neighborhood + a new car would be more economically feasible for American taxpayers who will be footing the bill for this proposed reparation measure.
An individual $450K outlay is far more realistic than a $1.2-$5M per person expenditure and the U.S. government could decide where to situate the housing locations. The interior of Nevada would be an ideal site as there is plenty of undeveloped acreage.
Any formal apology and associated reparations should come from the former Confederate states and not California.
When it comes to any apologies and reparations, California should focus it attention towards Mexican Americans and indigenous Native Californians.
$5M per African American descendent of slavery is a tad excessive and not economically feasible.
@Cecelia Vega. Why is it that every time when Blacks do something there is always Hispanics standing behind wanting to run in pass blacks, thru the door? Mexicans say that they dont want to take jobs from Americans. But you know that you do. & NOT the Slave jobs. Take your grievance up with France & Spain. I followed this closely. Some posters above obviously havent. You are exerting personal Opinions.
One person said "California wasn't a Slave State"? This is Reparations for the wrongs done here. As to Stolen land Owned by Black Americans. i.e. The Stolen Beach Property in Santa Monica. There were Thousands of Properties all over California, including the Bay Area. taken away from Former Slaves in California. Many were Murdered behind owning properties that a Caucasian wanted. Real Estate Brokers did what was called "Steering" which is illegal. There were verbiage written into Grant Deeds, as not to Sell to Blacks. There were things like "Redlining". Systemic and Systematic Racism. Cheated from proper Health Care (not diet) as one poster stated. Not being allowed to learn about Their Heritage in Schools. Segregated from good Schools. Learning information, such as when the Slaves were brought over from Africa, at least 20 Million were tossed overboard like Garbage. Another thing,
It wasn't ask of the Japanese about spending habits or Substance abuse. The one Japanese Task Force Member had the nerves to mentioning the HIGH numbers of Black Mothers & Babies dying. He said that this would be reverse racism against other races? @The people who worry about the Cost and where the Funding will come from? Does this mean that you feel sending ALL the Money to "Ukraine & Israel"? That they are more worthy?
The Investment from the "Users/Profiteers" aka: FREE Labor is a reality. FREE Labor with NO Down payments or monthly payments. But this is California Reparations. It is the continuous bad behaviors "Jim Crow" etc.
Only those that can show "Linage" to Slavery will be paid.
@We Told You So!
The financial outlay required to fulfill these monetary reparations to every African American descendent of slavery is not only astronomical but unrealistic and impractical.
In addition to the fiscal outlay, there will be many fraudulent claims as we witnessed during the COVID period when various financial assistance programs were made available by the U.S. government.
Verifying the historical backgrounds of all African Americans (who comprise roughly 30% of the U.S. population) will also prove difficult and any processing delays will most likely be met with open hostilities on the part of the anticipatory recipients.
Creating such a program will also encourage other disenfranchised groups to seek reparations as well including the LGBTQ community which has endured ostracism and discrimination.
There is a vast difference between equality and entitlement.
In America we are still striving to promote equality and acceptance but certain entitlements favoring a specific group could easily be construed as an entitlement which in turn is discriminatory.
If African American descendents of slavery are deemed worthy of $5M reparations for their personal hardships, others can easily make similar claims and that too should be considered.
With current Congressional debate over the 2023 federal debt ceiling, just where is all of this reparation money supposed to come from? Meanwhile in California, the projected costs of state-sponsored $1.2M reparations per African American would easily exceed the state budget.
Reparations are not a viable solution to resolving our societal ills.
Perhaps a compromise is in order and doing the math...considering that Japanese American internees received $20,000 for three years of wrongful incarceration, African American descendents of slavery should receive at least $2.7M apiece to compensate for their extended societal subjugation from 1619 to at least 1964...the year the Civil Rights Act was enacted (though not fully practiced to date).
The reparations could be distributed not necessarily in one lump sum but as an yearly annuity for all African American descendents of slavery.
This approach would allow the state and federal government to meet their other fiscal obligations without breaking the bank.
America...do the right thing and make things right.
Our distant families and relatives in West Africa should also be eligible for some form of reparation because they lost family members due to the American slave trade.
Spain and England both abolished slavery in the early 19th century but the American South continued the practice to ensure the massive and continued production of their lucrative cotton and tobacco crops.
Had the southern plantation owners hired more white laborers to either sharecrop or work as indentured servants we would not be having this conversation about reparations.
It should be noted that in addition to issuing hefty multi-million dollar reparations to all descendents of African slaves in America, the Task Force is also advocating for multi-million dollar reparations to African Americans regardless of their connection to slavery citing pervasive systemic racism in America.
The reparations task force is comprised of all-African American committee members including one Japanese-American attorney. There are no white task force members on the board.
In a state such as California which professes to value equality and diversity, the absence of any white members on this task force could also be viewed as discriminatory per se.
The proposed reparations are designed to correct the wrongdoings of racism.
As poster [We Told You So] is trying to convey, the very basis of property in the U.S. is derived through whiteness and through Black oppression, through the history of slavery, and settler domination of the country.
By providing sizable monetary reparations, America can finally wipe its racist past clean and allow all African Americans to move forward with their lives after centuries of white suppression.
At $5M per recipient, there will be a reduced need for Affirmative Action, social services (welfare/food stamps) and ideally, a reduction in street crimes.
It will also provide for home ownership and investments providing the recipients manage their financial resources with discretion.
The SF Chronicle brought in an "Opinion" writer who comes from New Orleans. Justin Philips first attempts were " I do not see anyone that looks like me". Of course he goes to all of the wrong places - EVERYONE has fled the place. He will tell you every week what a bad person you all are. Now it appears that his column is written by AI as it is filled with facts, dates and history that he could have no knowledge of.
So the powers that be in the Journalism Industry have thrown their hat into the ring. But their papers get smaller and smaller every week and the other Opinion writers are disappearing. No one appreciates someone fron New Orleans popping in to say what a bad person you are.
They picked the state of CA since we are coninually told that we "lead" in legislation. The legislature is bought and paid for. How is that working out with massive flooding ruining crops, the millionaires moving out of state. You can' t get there from here.
Just a little reminder that all US women have consistently been paid mich less than men for doing the same jobs, that Google and Morgan Stanley settled their class action suits for more than $215,000,000 EACH for systematic discrimination and that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) guaranteeing equal pay was again defeated.
"California State Senator Steven Bradford, a member of the state's Reparation Task Force is warning black resident's payments are just not happening."
The article goes on to say they have no idea where the money would come from. In reality, no kidding.
Let's start here. Those of You that are not familiar with the actions of the "Task Force Hearing". You can go to Their website. There is nothing hidden. It is all transparent.
It was asked to be formed by Secretary of State of California .Shirley Weber, Granted by Gavin Newsome. Although at this point the Governor has no opinion as of this date.
The task force was created as a result of California Assembly Bill 3121, charged with showing “incontrovertible evidence of the harms requiring reparations” and making recommendations for redressing those harms. Not "racism". The Systematic and Systemic "Actions". The Harms.
@Daria Sheinlin.
During the process of the pass year, there are many that have opinions as yours. First, what are you comparing
"Astronomical, Unrealistic, & Impractical to?
There were many that presented the Task Force who had a similar opinions? Your opinion states that there will be MANY fraudulent claims and you are comparing "Reparation" to "COVID" period? [Portion removed.]
This program will be done by "Lineage" only and proof has to be given.
Verification will NOT be hard to prove. The hardest part will be separating the TRUE African Americans that came here via Slave Ships into the United States. Eliminating "Africans from Other Countries".
The Task Force spoke on this. In fact the One African-Jamaican on the panel is not eligible. There were many Slaves dropped off all over the World. In my opinion, the strongest hard part are in Puerto Rico. But they were not "Slaves". They tackled "Black Hispanics", that commingled in marriages creating Descendants. Once again "Lineage Eligibility".
You mentioned "open hostilities"? Its plain and simple, if you have a African American Ancestor that goes back into Slavery, then you are eligible. The Task Force discussed "Mixed Races". Most African Americans have dual Ancestry. Many that were created by "Slave Masters". Many were in the Audience during the meetings. It was brought up that, All people on Earth have African DNA. Then they referred back to "Lineage".
You bring up the encouragement of Other disenfranchised groups? You should really stay on subject. None of this was mentioned when "Reparations" were paid to the previous groups?
This is NOT a "equality or an entitlement" This is for the (wrongs) that occurred in California. You are convoluting the situation. You are mudding the water.
[Post removed; successive comments by same poster are not permitted.]
Interesting to note that after initiating its formation and upon review of the Task Force recommended reparations + overall costs, Governor Newsom is now silent on the subject.
The State of California simply cannot afford to pay $1.2 million to all African American descendents of slavery residing in CA.
To even consider issuing reparations when the California government is currently facing a $32B deficit would border on fiscal irresponsibility and recklessness.
From a sociological perspective, widescale African American poverty can often be traced to unstable home environments, lack of higher education or vocation, and short-term perspective income management.
If these reparations were somehow made available, would this fiscal entitlement resolve the aforementioned?
This month is AAPI month. The city of Hayward is celebrating with a number of events that are well attended by all colors, all races, and a lot of Harly Davis motorcycles. Saturday was a street fair with music and food. Everyone enjoying themselves. So refreshing that there are groups of people who can celebrate their heritage in a positive way. they have a number of colleges so not lacking in the educational sphere. These are people who are working the life today, making their own choices, and enjoying themselves.
Did not see any signs or protestors. They are a very tough crowd so no need to "disrupt" an event.
If some in our government and society want to atone to all who have been victimized, Blacks should not have the monopoly. What about the systemic unequal treatment for Native Americans, Asians, Latinos and of course, all women who earn 70 percent of what a man earns in the same job? Make laws equal going forward and don't look backward at who did what to whom decades or even centuries ago. Our society is overloaded with victims who want to blame others for their own inadequacies.
This is absolutely ridiculous. Thankfully, it will never come to pass. If it did, I would wholeheartedly join any lawsuit that will challenge this in courts.
Why?
California was never a slave state.
No person born in California has ever been a slave here.
Why should the taxpayers of this state be penalized for something that we aren't responsible for?
I suppose that we should probably lay the ax to the root -- and allow those who initially sold people into slavery to be found culpable. Then again, that would be unfair for current African nations and ethnic tribes too.
Slavery has been a plight in every continent (sans Anarctica) for thousands of years. It existed in the New World long before European powers moved here. It existed in North America long before the United States became a nation. It also existed long before the English, French, Spanish and Dutch arrived.
Existing Americans tribes conquered others and often subjugated those who weren't killed. Even the term "slave" comes from the Slavic people who were often enslaved by the Romans and Greeks.
If we go back far enough, most of us can trace our lineage to some form of slavery or indentured servitude. Unfortunately, our wacky politicians are pandering for votes. They make these bold promises that they know can never happen; yet, they bank on the votes of the "unaware and compliant."
Such politicians should be ashamed for lying to them.