Rollover crash sends driver to Stanford Hospital with pain complaint

A driver whose vehicle drifted into opposing traffic and rolled over on Alma Street in Palo Alto on Monday morning, May 8, was taken to hospital with a complaint of pain, police said.

The man was driving a gray 2000 Chevy Malibu north in the 1900 block of Alma Street in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood where the driver drifted across the southbound lanes and crashed into a tree around 11 a.m. The vehicle rolled over onto the roof, Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said. The reason for the driver's change of direction is still under investigation.

The car's sole occupant, a man in his 50s from San Jose, complained of pain to his wrist but had no visible injuries and no major injuries. Palo Alto Fire Department medics transported him to Stanford Hospital, Maloney said.

Alma Street between Seale and Rinconada avenues was closed in both directions for the preliminary investigation before the roadway reopened as of about 12:30 p.m., according to police.