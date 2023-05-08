Community comes out in full force for 99th annual Palo Alto May Fete Parade

About 1,700 people marched or rolled along Palo Alto's downtown streets in Saturday's May Fete Parade, an annual city tradition that has stayed strong for 99 years. This year's parade theme was "Empowering Wellness through Community."

The May 6 event, which kicked off at 10 a.m and included music by local school bands, dance performances and other entertainment, drew more participants compared to 2022, according to Adam Howard, a recreation supervisor in the city's Community Services Department.

Among the participants were Walter Hays Elementary School students, who showed off their school pride on the parade route in celebration of their school's centennial. Groups from Addison Elementary, Ohlone Elementary, Palo Alto High and Gunn High also made an appearance.

Participants who weren't associated with a community group but wanted to join the parade marched through the city's Friends, Family and Pets group.

The route started at University Avenue and Emerson Street, then turned right at Waverley Street and ended at Heritage Park. Following the parade, community members were invited to a fair hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto at Heritage Park. Nearby, the Museum of American Heritage held a Vintage Vehicles and Family Festival, which was held in conjunction with the May Fete event.