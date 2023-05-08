Community comes out in full force for 99th annual Palo Alto May Fete Parade
Event draws more participants compared to 2022
by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly
Uploaded: Mon, May 8, 2023, 9:51 am
A group of small children ride scooters with their parents during the May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photo by Vivian Cromwell.
About 1,700 people marched or rolled along Palo Alto's downtown streets in Saturday's May Fete Parade, an annual city tradition that has stayed strong for 99 years. This year's parade theme was "Empowering Wellness through Community."
The May 6 event, which kicked off at 10 a.m and included music by local school bands, dance performances and other entertainment, drew more participants compared to 2022, according to Adam Howard, a recreation supervisor in the city's Community Services Department.
Among the participants were Walter Hays Elementary School students, who showed off their school pride on the parade route in celebration of their school's centennial. Groups from Addison Elementary, Ohlone Elementary, Palo Alto High and Gunn High also made an appearance.
Participants who weren't associated with a community group but wanted to join the parade marched through the city's Friends, Family and Pets group.
The route started at University Avenue and Emerson Street, then turned right at Waverley Street and ended at Heritage Park. Following the parade, community members were invited to a fair hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto at Heritage Park. Nearby, the Museum of American Heritage held a Vintage Vehicles and Family Festival, which was held in conjunction with the May Fete event.
Clockwise from top left: Palo Alto High cheerleaders, Boy Scouts Troop 52 and Addison Elementary students march in the 99th annual May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photos by Vivian Cromwell.
Walter Hays Elementary Principal Mary Bussmann leads a group during the May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. The school marked its centennial over the weekend. Photo by Vivian Cromwell.
Clockwise from top left: Volunteers, Gunn High's Instrumental Music group, the Paly robotics team and Palo Alto Dance Connction walk down University Avenue during the May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photos by Vivian Cromwell.
Students from Ohlone Elementary School walk down University Avenue during the May Fete Parade in Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photo by Vivian Cromwell.
Clockwise from top left: Paly band members perform in the 99th annual May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023; Joan Zweip from Gamble Garden hands out fresh flowers during the parade; and the Clements family waits for the parade to start in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photos by Vivian Cromwell.
Macsen, left, and Avery, right, learn about mosquito habitats from the Animal Control Division of Palo Alto Police Department at Heritage Park during the May Fete Parade and Fair on May 6, 2023. Photo by Vivian Cromwell.
Clockwise from top left: Cindy Traum from Gamble Garden shows a boy how to make a flower bracelet; Vincent, who recently joined Boy Scouts Troops 52, talks about the scout program to community members; Caroline Rose, a volunteer at Pets In Need, tells children stories about the puppies who are ready for adoption; Ilan, 6, decorates whale artwork with a plastic bottle cap, with help from local artist Amber Smith, at Heritage Park on May 6, 2023. Photos by Vivian Cromwell.
Past Curfew, a local band, performs on stage at Heritage Park during a fair that followed the May Fete Parade in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Photo by Vivian Cromwell.
The Museum of American Heritage hosts a Vintage Vehicles and Family Festival in conjunction with the May Fete Parade and Fair in downtown Palo Alto on May 6, 2023. Clockwise from top left: Geroge Barry cleans up his 1953 Jaguar C Type Replica after a rain shower; a group of residents meet for coffee; and vintage cars are on display at Heritage Park. Photos by Vivian Cromwell.
Comments
Shireen
Old Palo Alto
on May 8, 2023 at 10:29 am
Shireen,
Old Palo Alto Registered user
on May 8, 2023 at 10:29 am
Can't believe it's been 15+ years since I myself was drumming the May Fete parade. I am stoked to see it's still happening and will definitely need to catch the next one.
Can't believe it's been 15+ years since I myself was drumming the May Fete parade. I am stoked to see it's still happening and will definitely need to catch the next one.
Loved the photos. Kudos to Vivian.
Great to see all the participants and especially our various school and youth activity groups!