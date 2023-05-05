Faced with possible closure, Flegel's asks for help from the community

A furniture store that has been an institution in Menlo Park's downtown for 69 years is facing closure, and the owner is asking for the community's help to keep it alive.
The business was started by married couple Arthur and Cleora Flegel in 1954 and passed down through three generations of the Flegel family, to the couple's son Mark and now grandson Brian. The Flegel's storefront was on Menlo Park's Santa Cruz Avenue for 65 years before it moved to a location near Kepler's Books on El Camino Real in 2019. The store recently pivoted away from selling display furniture toward a more a custom approach, relying on the expertise of the interior designers Flegel's has on staff.
Flegel's set up a GoFundMe on April 27 to keep its operations afloat and is urging customers to support the business as it faces dire financial straits.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, third-generation owner Brian Flegel said he was planning the grand re-opening party for the store. The store was hit by supply chain issues that stopped him from being able to produce the custom furniture that customers wanted, he said.
He instead began selling display furniture, even though the company was geared toward custom pieces.
"From the micro to the macro, I couldn't get (supplies)," Flegel said. "I couldn't get a sofa made because nobody had any foam … I couldn't get a recliner made because nobody had any access to the mechanisms for the recliner to work."
Due to these issues, Flegel's faces the possibility of shuttering. There is no set date for the shutdown yet, but Flegel said that he is beginning the closure process. Still, he hopes that the store can gather support from the community and remain open.
Flegel says that there's sentimental value to a store that has existed for so long. He hopes the store has meaning to the community through the pieces that they've sold over the years.
"Hopefully, it's made some lasting effects on how people are currently living in Menlo Park or Palo Alto or Atherton," Flegel said. "Maybe they've just had more dinner parties because their dining table's perfect for the space, and their chairs are comfortable enough to sit on for long periods of time and have an extra bottle of wine."
Flegel's is a founding member of the Menlo Park Design District, a conglomeration of local businesses, mostly along Santa Cruz Avenue, that aim to support each other and create a design hub in Menlo Park.
Flegel says that he does not expect the GoFundMe to save his business, but hopes that the community will come into the store and support it. It cites "insurmountable debt" and asks for help to pay its bills and staff.
"It's sort of like a Hail Mary, like a rallying cry," Flegel said.
The store may have to take on a new form, possibly focusing on design from their Redwood City warehouse and shuttering the storefront in Menlo Park.
"I'm more than likely going to have to close this store," Flegel said. "The glimmer of hope is becoming even more design-driven."
Flegel's GoFundMe has a goal of $350,000 and can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-save-flegels-design.
Comments
We love all the pieces we have bought from Flegel's, and appreciated their advice and customer service when we reupholstered a number of items in 2019, before they shuttered the large and beautiful store on Santa Cruz. Very sorry to see them go, if that is what happens. Their fate mirrors other brick and mortar businesses we miss. Buying online is not the same.
Flegals is a terrific furniture store along the lines of the former W.S. Sloane in Los Altos where Whole Foods is now situated.
Times have changed as many younger customers are opting for IKEA offerings.
A GoFundMe account? Seriously? There's a time and season for everything - Flegel's was never an inexpensive place, and sorry to say, their time appears to have come. It's insulting, IMO, for a retail outlet to prey on the concept of "family" and a GoFundMe plea to keep their business afloat. Actually, bordering on perverse.
They never claimed to be cheap and quality beats the cheap "fast furniture" that falls apart in a few years. "Fast furniture" is a trade term I learned when reading about how it's become a major problem since the stuff's filling up landfills.
I don't even know if I should really post this, but they applied for and got a PPP loan in 2020 for $200,000 and another PPP loan in 2021 for $200,000 and both loans were forgiven. I really love well-crafted furniture but asking for 350k is a pretty big ask when you already got $400k from the US Treasury. I like to use this link to check to see if somebody I know with a new expensive boat or a toy trailer got one. Web Link
Private businesses asking for money and giving nothing in return? An interesting business model.
MyFeelz, I'm very glad you did post this. There's something very wrong with a business that's in effect looking for 350K more when they received and were forgiven 400K.
My original comment about the place never being inexpensive, and the response that "they never claimed to be cheap" wasn't my point. My point was that the price to consumers provided them with strong enough margins to be able to sustain their business. I probably didn't explain it well though.
That said, I find it almost unbelievable that they'd set up a GoFundMe account and use the four generations of family as a way to manipulate people into shoring them up again. I get that Covid drastically affected businesses, but something is wrong with their business other than the pandemic.
@Heckity, good points.
The only reason I knew about "fast furniture" was that during the pandemic we realized how "tired" looking our much-loved old couch -- decades old -- was and weighed the tradeoffs between reupholstering vs getting a new couch we couldn't sit on in a store/showroom in the limited range of fabrics online.
We went with custom reupholstering although we saw new couches from formerly quality brandsat a fraction of the cost of shoring up the old frame and reupholstering. The price difference was so dramatic I started researching to see if I'd made a dumb decision.
I also drifted into Flegel's and asked about tradeoffs of their redoing ours vs a getting a new one version of the same. The saleswoman was clearly pushing a more pricey new couch in another style and ignored expected shipping /production delays during the pandemic.
If you hadn't been in the market, you probably wouldn't have known about the changes in the market, how many brands have shifted manufacturing offshore etc. etc.
I have a question that is loosely related to this article.
Would anyone be willing to share the search terms that yields the listings for Flegel's PPP loans / gifts? Today, I typed several permutations of their business name (e.g., Flegel's, Flegels, Flegel's Furniture, Flegel's Home Furnishings) via the Propublica link that another commenter provided, but to no avail. The dollar amounts the reader cited may be accurate and true. Still, I'd like to see the listings for myself.
MM,
Search term is Flegel
Paly Grad
Eureka! I've just found the records. I hadn't before thought to type just Flegel. (Duh me.) The apostrophe seems to trip up the Propublica search engine. Thank you, Paly Grad – much appreciated.
@MM, I would never make such an assertion without having proof.
And that tool has shown me a lot about people and companies that, in many cases, were still operating during the pandemic. There are no loopholes and no oversight, just barrels and barrels of money with a sign that says "Git Ya Some!" Just for fun, type Palo Alto in the search box.